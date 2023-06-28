Good Look Ink to Bring Industry Leading Scalp Micro Pigmentation (SMP) Clinic to Raleigh, NC
Never think about your hair line again.
JIYA Facial Cosmetic Surgery and Good Look Ink partner up to provide all-encompassing premier hair loss solutions to men and women who struggle with hair loss.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN June 28, 2023 — Good Look Ink today announced that clients can now experience its popular Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP) procedure in a new clinic in Raleigh, NC. The state-of-art facility of JIYA Facial Cosmetic Surgery provides an even more convenient hub for the nearly 2 million people who live in the greater Raleigh metro area, as well as clients who have long traveled to GLI from around the world. Dr. Sumeet Jindal, MD/MBA, is a Raleigh area native who gained admission into medical school right out of high school at East Carolina University, where he received his MBA and MD degrees, becoming a premiere Raleigh plastic surgeon.
At JIYA Cosmetics, each patient receives personalized, custom treatments. Dr. Jindal and his providers also work to provide the most minimally invasive and painless procedures possible. He also performs all his procedures under local or twilight anesthesia so his patients can reduce the risks of general anesthesia. This makes him one of the best plastic surgeons in Raleigh, NC. JIYA Cosmetics has specialized in matchless science and technology to restore your hair permanently and naturally through hair transplant and non-surgical treatments. JIYA is the only robotic hair restoration center in the triangle. The move follows GLI’s national expansion of service providers in nearly every state; the launch of the exclusive SMP Institute in 2019 and creation of Illusion – the premier pigment used by top SMP artists throughout the country.
Increasingly popular with celebrities, athletes and regular folks, Scalp Micropigmentation is the non-surgical process of using tiny ink impressions placed on the scalp to produce 3D hair follicle replacement. The look creates the impression of a full head of hair that’s been purposely closely cut. Unlike other hair loss solutions, SMP requires no surgery, drugs or long-term maintenance.
Featured on Good Morning America, GLI is an original SMP pioneer and has performed thousands of SMP procedures for men across the globe. The Good Look Ink procedure is typically much faster than other processes that can take 3-5 sessions therefore saving the client time and money. GLI patients can start enjoying an improved appearance in one day.”
In online reviews, men embrace GLI’s SMP solution for its modern look, minimal invasiveness, high value and low maintenance. SMP is also increasingly popular with women, as it provides the look of added density without the expense of wigs, or the side effects of powders and sprays.
“The GLI look is hot, and we’re continuing to explore additional markets to make it as convenient as it is popular, lasting and affordable,” said Good Look Ink CEO Roxanne Chihos. “Our mission is to help people restore lasting confidence by restoring a vibrant hairline, and we’ll do whatever it takes—and go wherever we need to—to make that happen.”
With locations throughout the United States, Good Look Ink (GLI) is the world’s most trusted provider of Scalp Micropigmentation—a low-invasive procedure that addresses hair loss by delivering unparalleled benefits over drugs, concealers, transplants and hair systems. GLI is the only company that completes full density SMP procedures in just one day, and is the only SMP provider that uses Certified Impression Techs to create and execute each customer’s individual look.
