Global Eyewear Market Is Expected to Generate $237,051.1 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

The global eyewear market is experiencing growth due to factors such as a growing visual deficiency and eye defects, collaboration between different institutions to mitigate vision disorder in rural areas, surging living standards and growing fashion trends, and an ageing population. By region, North America garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global eyewear market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global eyewear market garnered $110,900.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to generate $237,051.1 million by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, the value chain, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Download Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1648

Report coverage & details:







Report Coverage







Details

Forecast Period



2021-2030

Base Year



2020

Market Size in 2020



$110,900.0 Million

Market Size in 2030



$237,051.1 Million

CAGR



8.4%

No. of Pages in Report



299

Segments covered



Product type, Mode of sale, End user, and Region



Drivers



Growing visual deficiency and eye defects



Collaboration between different institutions to mitigate vision disorder in rural areas



Rising living standards and growing fashion trends



Ageing population

Opportunities



Demand for different varieties of eyewear products

Restraints



Acceptance of laser surgeries

The research offers detailed segmentation of the global eyewear market based on product type, mode of sale, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.



Procure Complete Report (299 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b35be2657f12f147f063f1f985ad71c2

Based on product type, the prescription glasses or spectacles segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fourths of the global eyewear market and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the contact lenses segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also studied sunglasses segment.

Based on mode of sale, the retail stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2020 contributing to more than two-thirds of the global eyewear market and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the online stores segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% throughout the forecast timeframe.

On the basis of end user, the men segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global eyewear market and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the women segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, the North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global eyewear market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global eyewear market analyzed in the research include Safilo Group S.p.A., Fielmann AG, GrandVision, Essilor International S.A., Luxottica Group S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Cooper Companies, Inc., Prada S.p.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Carl Zeiss AG.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1648

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global eyewear market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:

• Eyewear Industry Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

• Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

• Laser Safety Eyewear Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

• Night Vision Goggles Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

• Photochromic Snow Goggle Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free):+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK:+44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong:+852-301-84916 India (Pune):+91-20-66346060 Fax:+1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com