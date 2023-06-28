Submit Release
Tier 2 Building Compliance Cost and Cost Savings Survey

Commerce and consultant, Energy System Engineers, is conducting a survey to help understand the costs and cost savings on Washington small businesses related to the Washington State Clean Buildings Expansion Law which is only related to buildings between 20,000 and 50,000 square feet and multi-family over 20,000 square feet.

Your input will be instrumental in shaping our understanding of the compliance costs associated with the Clean Buildings Expansion Law. Take the Tier 2 Building Compliance Cost and Cost Savings survey.

