CRL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Charles River Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 18, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Charles River between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 18, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

