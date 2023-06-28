Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,348 in the last 365 days.

CRL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Charles River Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 18, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/charles-river-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=41401&from=3

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Charles River between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 18, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887


You just read:

CRL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Charles River Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 18, 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more