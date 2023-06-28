Attorney General Hilgers Joins 20-State Coalition in Pushing Back Against EPA Rules

Lincoln- Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers joined a coalition of 20 state attorneys general commenting on proposed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations regarding Ethylene Oxide (EtO) and related emissions standards promulgated under the Clean Air Act (CAA) and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).

EtO is used to sterilize roughly 20 billion medical devices annually, and there are no sterilization substitutes for many devices. Regulating EtO use and emissions could severely negatively impact the medical device supply chain and the provision of healthcare throughout the United States. In a comment letter, the coalition urges the EPA to forgo or defer the proposed regulations.

“The proposed rule would put jobs at risk in Nebraska while raising medical costs and threatening our domestic supply chain. The rule should be withdrawn,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

The coalition notes that the proposed regulations, if adopted, will force the adoption of new, untested technologies to sterilize medical devices. To avoid disruption to healthcare across the country, EPA should forgo the proposed regulations or extend the compliance period.

Attorney General Hilgers was joined in signing the letter by state attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.