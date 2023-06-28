Community Unites to Seek Justice for Tracy Lechner (Bloch): Rally to Protest Potential Bail for Murderer David Lechner

Tomorrow: Join to Protest Against Controversial Ruling: Colorado Supreme Court’s People vs. Smith and to Keep Dangerous Murderer off the Streets

We call upon all citizens, law enforcement agencies, government representatives, and friends and family to join us at the courthouse, raising our voices in protest against granting bail to a murderer.” — Ben Bloch, Tracy's brother

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the murder of Tracy Lechner (Bloch) at the hands of her soon-to-be ex-husband, David Lechner, on March 30, 2023, Tracy's family, along with concerned citizens and supporters, are coming together on June 29 at 8:30 a.m. to demand justice and ensure David Lechner remains behind bars. Tracy was a beloved sister, mother to two young children, daughter, and aunt.

Colorado's Supreme Court announced a decision on June 20, 2023 in the case of People vs. Smith, stating that the denial of bail for capital offenses is no longer applicable due to the state's abolishment of the death penalty. This ruling is concerning as it allows individuals like David Lechner, who pose a risk to society, to be released on bail.

Tracy’s family and supporters urge the presiding judge to set an exorbitant bail amount, one so prohibitively high that it effectively becomes equivalent to a denial of bail. By setting an extremely high bail, the judge can help safeguard our community against the potential threats posed by David Lechner's release, and other offenders in the future.

A hearing to determine bail for David Lechner is scheduled for Thursday, June 29, at 8:30 a.m. at the Arapahoe County Justice Center, 7325 S Potomac St., Centennial, CO 80112 in Courtroom 309, DA case #: D0032023CR000752. Tracy's family encourages the presence of as many individuals as possible to demonstrate unity and support, to express their opposition to granting bail, and to emphasize the immeasurable impact Tracy had on our community through her positive contributions.

"We are outraged by the Supreme Court's decision to allow bail for the cold-blooded murder of Tracy by David Lechner. David is a menace to society who has repeatedly defied court orders, subjected his children to abuse, and inflicted harm upon his wife that ended in death," says Ben Bloch, Tracy's brother. "We call upon all citizens, law enforcement agencies, government representatives, and friends and family to join us in numbers at the courthouse, raising our voices in protest against granting bail to a murderer and ensuring that our streets remain safe."

Tracy’s life was marked by her compassion, kindness, and positive influence on those around her.

To help the family, donations can be made for the family at https://www.spotfund.com/story/8616fa3a-ebd7-4d99-9547-f3e927d7ac7b?fbclid=IwAR2HwnMoIVcQhw90xCMJ1OlcOap-SbkuMGym3HrZYJMlw83FPut-YBG-8Qw

Tracy was an active community member, loving mother and volunteer. She left behind two children, ages 7 and 9, a nephew, a brother, a sister-in-law, her two parents and many friends and colleagues.

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Ben Bloch at 720.819.6493

or by email at benjamin.bloch.2023@gmail.com.

Alternatively, the hearing can be accessed by phone or video:

Meeting number (access code): 2595 324 5257

Join from a video conferencing system or application

Or Click on: https://judicial.webex.com/meet/D18-ARAP-Div309

Tap to call in from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-720-650-7664

Access code: 2595 324 5257 then press #, # (no attendee ID is needed)