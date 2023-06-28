Press Releases

06/28/2023

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff in Honor of Former Governor Lowell P. Weicker, Jr.

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to half-staff in honor of former Governor Lowell P. Weicker, Jr., who passed away today after a short illness. Flags should be lowered effective immediately and remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined. The Office of the Governor will send out a notification indicating when flags should be returned to full staff.

Governor Lamont said, “Lowell and Claudia have been great friends to Annie and me for many years, and I am grateful for the counsel and advice that he provided. He truly cared about implementing policies that improve Connecticut for the better, and I admire his independent way of leading. Lowell never ducked a tough battle, absolutely convinced that he was right, and he usually was. He was always bigger than life, and he always will be. On behalf of the people of the State of Connecticut, I thank Governor Weicker and his entire family for everything they have provided our state. Annie and I extend our deepest sympathies.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, “Connecticut has lost a legendary, larger than life, and lionhearted leader. Lowell Weicker was a dedicated public servant who committed his life to his community, his state, and his nation for over four decades. He became a public figure as a member of the Senate Watergate Committee, where he became the first Republican senator to call for Richard Nixon’s resignation. His political courage was inspiring as he guided Connecticut through difficult financial times, ushering in measures that would help our state to build a more sustainable future. A fiercely independent minded individual, Lowell was unafraid to speak his mind – he didn’t sugarcoat things or fear an unpopular decision. He did and said what he believed was right. Lowell exemplified what it meant to lead with compassion and empathy, but also a clear toughness. Throughout the years, he’s remained a mentor to me and so many others. The governor and I will miss his advice and wise counsel. Our hearts go out to his wife Claudia and their family.”