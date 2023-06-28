Montana Department of Revenue to start issuing Individual Income Tax Rebates in July

Montana income taxpayers may notice extra money in their bank accounts or a rebate check in the mail next month.

The Montana Department of Revenue will begin issuing rebates of 2021 individual income taxes to over 530,000 qualifying Montana taxpayers beginning July 3. The department anticipates distributing most rebates by August 31. Best of all, taxpayers do not need to apply for the rebate.

“Montanans overpaid their taxes, and we’re giving it back,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “I look forward to getting this money back into Montanans’ pockets where it belongs.”

“We have the important job of getting these rebates back to eligible Montana taxpayers as quickly and easily as possible”, said Montana Department of Revenue Director Brendan Beatty. “Remember to check your bank statement or the mail for your rebate.”

Rebates will be sent to qualifying taxpayers according to the information provided on the most recently filed Montana Form 2—either electronically via direct deposit, or by paper check to the address on the return.

Taxpayers must have paid income taxes to receive a rebate. Specifically, qualifying taxpayers are those who filed a 2021 resident tax return and 2020 resident or part-year resident tax return by October 17, 2022. Also, qualified taxpayers cannot be claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s tax return.

The rebates are equal to the amount of a taxpayer’s 2021 taxes up to $1,250 for single, married filing separately, and head of household filers and $2,500 for married filing jointly filers. Taxpayers can find the amount of their 2021 tax liability on line 20 of their Montana tax return.

The Individual Income Tax Rebate is a result of the legislature passing and Governor Gianforte signing House Bill 192 during the 2023 Montana Legislative Session.

For additional information about the Individual Income Tax Rebate or to check on the status of a rebate, visit GetMyRebate.mt.gov.

For follow-up questions or interview requests, please contact Renee Lemon at renee.lemon2@mt.gov or (406) 444-4073.