Peninsula Canada was named a winner of the Canadian HR Reporter Readers’ Choice Awards 2023

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global HR and Health & Safety consulting firm, Peninsula Canada is proud to be the recipient of the Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards 2023. We are thrilled to have been named a finalist in the Recognition Programs and Service Awards category.

The Canadian HR Reporter conducted The Reader’s Choice Awards survey between February 13th – March 10th. During this time, a list of nominations was compiled from a list of distinguished businesses in the Canadian HR community that greatly contribute significant knowledge and research in their respective fields. The three nominees who received the highest number of overall votes were awarded the Readers’ Choice designation.

“We are so honored to be a recipient of the Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards", says Darren Chadwick, CEO of Peninsula Canada. “At Peninsula, it is our priority to build a place to work where people can take pride in what they do, make a difference, and grow their careers. We believe that employee recognition plays a key part in fostering a positive employee culture. We celebrate every milestone, whether big or small, as a team."

About Peninsula Canada

Peninsula has been helping businesses with HR and health & safety compliance for 40 years. We are now trusted by over 120,000 SMB owners across the globe. In Canada, we support over 6,500 businesses in 8 provinces, providing a service tailored to your business needs.

We provide round-the-clock support to our clients with commercially focused advice, bespoke HR and OHS solutions, and software to protect and grow your business. This means we’re not just a source of expert help, but a trusted partner. We pride ourselves on delivering a service that mitigates risk, adds value, and allows businesses to focus their time on what they started a business to do.

Contact: Sally Abu-Samra – Public Relations Specialist

T: 647-363-7978 | E: sally.abu-samra@peninsula-ca.com

