Operational Risk Management Consulting Services in Manufacturing is Expected to Reach $55.6 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global operational risk management consulting services in manufacturing market garnered $17.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $55.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Leading market players of the global operational risk management consulting services in manufacturing market analyzed in the research include Gartner, Inc. , Oliver Wyman, LLC, Boston Consulting Group, Roland Berger GmbH, PwC, Deloitte, Accenture, Bain and Company, Inc., KPMG International, McKinsey and Company.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global operational risk management consulting services in manufacturing market based on type, organization size, manufacturing type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the systems risk/technological failure segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global operational risk management consulting services in manufacturing market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the external risk segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-thirds of the global operational risk management consulting services in manufacturing market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on manufacturing type, the process manufacturing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around three-fifths of the global operational risk management consulting services in manufacturing market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the discrete manufacturing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global operational risk management consulting services in manufacturing market share. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global operational risk management consulting services in manufacturing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the operational risk management consulting services in manufacturing market analysis from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing operational risk management consulting services in manufacturing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the operational risk management consulting services in manufacturing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global operational risk management consulting services in manufacturing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Operational Risk Management Consulting Services in Manufacturing Market Key Segments:

Type

People Risk/Internal Fraud

Systems Risk/Technological Failure

External Risk

Legal and Regulatory Risk

Process Risk

Others

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Manufacturing Type

Process Manufacturing

Process Manufacturing

Chemical

Refining

Pharma

Energy and Power

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper

Others

Discrete Manufacturing

Discrete Manufacturing

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Semiconductor and Electronics

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

