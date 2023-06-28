Copy of Hand writing of Giani Partap Singh Ji Sant Baba Avtar Singh Ji and Giani Partap Singh Ji at Sachkhand Sri Hazoor Sahib Ji Singh Sahib Giani Partap Singh Ji Singh Sahib Giani Partap Singh Ji and Ragi Bhai Harjit singh Ji honoring moment at Sikh Reference Library USA

Satpreet Singh Said, “Giani Partap Singh Ji's visit to Sikh Reference Library USA was an honoring moment to encourage noble causes to preserve history.”

Khalsa Panth is a way to live happily and pleasantly by keeping the pride and values of different cultures and traditions.” — Satpreet Singh

MANTECA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Sikh Reference Library USA is pleased to announce that Singh Sahib Giani Partap Singh Ji, who did sewa as Head Granthi of Sachkhand Sri Hazoor Sahib for more than 32 years, visited the Sikh Reference Library USA.During his visit, Singh Sahib Giani Partap Singh Ji was given a tour of the library by the staff and was able to see firsthand the library’s many resources. He was particularly impressed with the library's collection of Sikh literature, history, and the staff’s work to make the library a valuable resource for all communities. Singh Sahib Giani Partap Singh Ji's visit to the Sikh Reference Library USA is a testament to the importance of the library as a resource for the Sikh community. The staff is committed to providing a safe and welcoming space for all to learn about their Khalsa Panth, Sikhism, and different faiths and cultures. Satpreet Singh , Rupinder Kaur, and Ranjit Singh welcomed Singh Sahib Giani Partap Singh ji and Ragi Bhai Harjit Singh Ji at the Sikh Reference Library USA. The atmosphere was filled with joy and excitement as everyone eagerly awaited the arrival of the esteemed guest. The event was a testament to the strong sense of community that exists among Sikhs around the world.Singh Sahib Giani Partap Singh has served at Sachkhand Sri Hazoor Sahib for more than 32 years. Giani Partap Singh was born in the village of Punjab. He completed his religious education from prominent Dal Panth Baba Bidhi Chand Chhina. After completing his studies, he became a prominent Granthi and Kathawachak (preacher) in Khalsa Panth. Giani Partap Singh has been a dedicated and faithful Sachkhand Sri Hazoor Sahib Sewadar. He has been instrumental in the upkeep of the Gurdwara Sahib and has helped to maintain its sanctity. He has also been involved in the organization of many religious and spiritual events at the holy site.Giani Partap Singh is a respected member of the Sikh community and Khalsa Panth and is held in high esteem by people worldwide. He has been a source of inspiration and strength for people worldwide and has helped to keep the Sikh faith alive. Giani Partap Singh is a strong advocate for the preservation of the Sikh tradition and culture. He is passionate about keeping the Sikh religion alive and thriving. He regularly participates in Sikh events and functions and is often seen sharing his knowledge with others. He is also a talented artist. He is known for his beautiful hand-written copies of the Sahib Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. He has spent countless hours perfecting his craft, and his work is highly sought after by Sikhs and Khalsa Panth all over the world. Giani Partap Singh's dedication to the Sikh religion and culture is evident in everything he does. He is a true asset to the Sikh community and Khalsa Panth and is helping to keep the Sikh tradition alive for future generations.Sachkhand Sri Hazoor Sahib, located in Nanded, Maharashtra, India, is a revered gurdwara that holds immense significance for the global Sikh community and Khalsa Panth. The gurdwara is considered one of the five most sacred Sikh pilgrimages and was constructed at the spot where Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, stayed in 1708. Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji held his court at that spot. It is the site of his own tent of Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This site is now one of five Takhats which are places of primary importance to the Khalsa Panth. The other four Takhats are: Sri Akal Takhat at Amritsar, Takhat Sri Keshgarh Sahib at Anandpur, Takhat Sri Patna Sahib in Bihar District, and Takhat Damdama Sahib (adopted by SGPC in 1925) in Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab. The Chalda Vaheer of Khalsa Panth is the live Takhat in a worldly manner. The gurdwara sahib is home to the Guru Granth Sahib Ji and draws hundreds of thousands of devotees every year who visit to pay their respects and seek spiritual solace. The history of Sachkhand Sri Hazoor Sahib is deeply intertwined with the history of the Sikh faith and holds a special place in the hearts of Sikhs worldwide. Its rich heritage and cultural significance make it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in exploring the roots of Sikhism and its profound impact on Indian history and culture.Baba Bidhi Chand Chhina was the first ever commander in chief of cavalry who fought with the Mughals under the supervision of Sahib Sri Guru Hargobindpur Sahib Ji. Baba Bidhi Chand displayed great feats of valor in several battles. Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji blessed Baba Bidhi Chand by saying, “Bidhi Chand Chhina Guru Ka Seena, “meaning Bidhi Chand is the Chest of Guru. He was one of the first four commanders of the Akal fauj, the first standing Sikh army that Sahib Sri Guru Hargobind started. Sant Baba Avtar Singh Ji is the 12th descendant of Baba Bidhi Chand, the Gursikh of Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji. Sant Baba Avtar Singh Ji inaugurated Gurdwara Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji (Khalsa Chhauni Sampardai Dal Baba Bidhi Chand Sahib Ji) in French Camp CA in June 2023. Giani Partap Singh ji visited Sikh Reference Library USA during his visit to the Khalsa Chhauni.Satpreet Singh is a remarkable organizational leader and businessman who is widely recognized as the founder and director of Sikh Reference Library USA in the United States of America. Through his tireless efforts, he has preserved and promoted the rich history and culture of the Sikh community, which is truly inspiring. His commitment to the cause is evident in his numerous initiatives, which have profoundly impacted the Sikh community and beyond. His vision and dedication inspire many, and his work will undoubtedly continue to positively impact generations to come.Sikh Reference Library USA is a prominent and respected place of true and evidenced references of Sikhism, Khalsa Panth, and other communities worldwide. The library is an organization that is dedicated to providing resources for the Sikh community and others who are interested in learning about Sikhism and Khalsa Panth. The library has a collection of over 4000 historical books and a growing online database. The library is open to the public and offers a variety of programs and events throughout the year.

Singh Sahib Giani Partap Singh Ji at Sikh Reference Library USA