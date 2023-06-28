Submit Release
Deep wounds found on Novice dead body, police investigate

Police are investigating a suspicious death of a Novice brother of the Church of Melanesian whose body was found with some deep wound lying at the seaside close to Tolegu village at Havulei district in Isabel Province.

The National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) are working closely with Buala police to investigate the suspicious death.

The Body of the deceased were referred for postmortem on 21 June 2023 at National Referral Hospital morgue.

NCID Supervising Director Superintendent Michael Bole said according to officers’ attending and processing the report, there were two deep wounds observed whilst conducting external examinations on the deceased body.

Supervising Director Mr. Bole said the causes of the wounds are yet to be confirmed and police are appealing to anyone around Tolegu village to come forward with information. That can assist the police with the investigations.

Sincere condolences to the family of the deceased for the loss of their loved one. May his soul rest with the almighty God in Heaven.

//End//

