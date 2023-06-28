Submit Release
One Woman’s Death-Defying Story of Survival Amid Societal Oppression

Palmetto Publishing To Release Collection About Women’s Autonomy in the Middle East

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Though the oppression of women in Iran is heard about in U.S. news and covered by journalists, nothing will prepare readers for the fraught, forty-year journey of Susan Allaie as she serves as a beacon of hope for women’s rights activism in the Middle East to secure a life for herself and her sons.

Allaie presents a collection of stories, poems, newspaper articles, letters, photographs, and drawings—reaching four decades back—to share her extraordinary story of survival and deal with international parental kidnapping at the hands of her ex-husband. 

As a young girl, Susan Allaie was forced into an arranged marriage. After years of humiliation at the hands of her husband, she courageously fought back by going to Iran to bring back her two sons after they were kidnapped by her ex-husband from the U.S. The plot thickens as her sons are taken from her for a second time. 

Throughout this mixed media memoir, Allaie describes how against the odds, she found a way to create a life of her choosing and finally reunite with her sons. It is a moving tribute to the strength of women and provides and inspiring foundation for any reader stuck in an abusive or oppressive relationship.

When I Said No to “gods” is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Instagram: @Sallaie1 

About the Author: Susan Allaie is a writer and poet. Born in Iran, she is of Russian Persian descent. When I Said No to “gods” is her first published book.

Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

