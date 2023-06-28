The Metering Pumps Market Size Is Expected To Reach A Value Of $7.4 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Metering Pumps Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Metering Pumps Global Market Report 2023, the metering pumps market size is expected to grow from $5.7 billion in 2022 to $6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The global metering pumps market size is expected to grow to $7.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 5%.



In the projected term, the increased demand for sustainable water supply across various industries is expected to drive the growth of the metering pumps market. Sustainable water supply requires developing dependable and resilient responses to a wide range of human water demands that do not deplete water resources or the local economy and have no long-term negative impact on the environment. Water-saving techniques performed through smart water metering will save you money while diverting less water from rivers, bays, and estuaries, enhancing environmental health. For instance, in February 2022, BASF, a German chemical plant, said that of their total of 1695 million cubic meters of water abstraction, reused water covered 78.5% of the water demand. As a result, the increased emphasis on wastewater treatment will stimulate demand for metering pumps.

Major players in the metering pumps market are IIDEX Corporation, LEWA GmbH, Ingersoll Rand, Dover Corporation, ProMinent GmbH, Grundfos Pumps Corporation, SEKO S.p.A., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Blue-White Industries Ltd., SEEPEX GmbH, MCFARLAND PUMPS, Swelore Engineering Private Limited, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Morrill-Industries Inc., and AxFlow Holding AB.

Technological advancement is a major trend that is gaining traction in the metering pumps market. Companies in the market are focused on developing better and more energy-efficient metering pumps by utilizing linked technologies and data analysis. For example, SEKO, a chemical dosing pump company based in the United States, announced the release of KommBox in May 2022, a device that physically attaches to compatible SEKO metering pumps to enable them to connect to the internet and provide operators the ability to remotely monitor and control their process. KommBox gives consumers a comprehensive view of their spending, enabling them to make programming changes, monitor system performance and chemical usage in real time, and evaluate historical data.

North America was the largest region in the metering pumps market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global metering pumps market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global metering pump market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global metering pumps market is segmented -

1) By Type: Diaphragm, Piston/Plunger, Other Types

2) By Sales: Direct, Distribution Channel

3) By End-Use Industry: Water Treatment, Petrochemicals And Oil and Gas, Automotive, Chemical Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverage, Pulp And Paper, Textile, Other End-Use Industries

