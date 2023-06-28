Federal Funding Supports Safe and Healthy Environments in Washington’s Public Schools
OSPI awards $15 million in federal Stronger Connections Grant Program funding to 26 school districts across Washington StateOLYMPIA, WA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All students have the right to a safe and healthy school environment. Washington’s public schools are supporting students’ physical and mental health by implementing projects funded by the federal Stronger Connections Grant Program.
The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has awarded $15 million over the next three years to 26 school districts that will implement a range of supports, from hiring mental health specialists to addressing absenteeism to providing professional development on resilience.
“Across the state, our schools work hard to create safe and supportive learning environments for our students,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “These grant dollars will complement the health and safety efforts these districts already have in place and will support the grantees in meeting the unique needs of their local communities.”
The Stronger Connections Grant Program stems from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed by President Joe Biden in June 2022. A total of $1 billion was allocated for state education agencies to competitively award subgrants to local education agencies where an average of 40% of students or more are experiencing poverty.
In Washington, OSPI received 54 applications requesting nearly $75 million in grant funding. The top applicants were awarded based on the quality of their proposals, their ability to provide direct services to address student needs, their ability to build capacity for continuous improvement, and their level of meaningful involvement with stakeholders, including students and their families. Consideration was also given to equitably distributing the funds based on the geographic location of the applicants.
OSPI has awarded grants for the following:
- Bellingham School District (SD), Ferndale SD, Lynden SD, Meridian SD, Mount Baker SD, and Nooksack Valley SD: This consortium will hire mental health specialists or contract for mental health services at individual school districts.
- Educational Service District (ESD) 171, with Okanogan SD and Warden SD: Each school district will hire a student assistance professional.
- ESD 189, with Blaine SD, Concrete SD, and La Connor SD: Each school district will hire a mix of multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) coordinators, attendance and reengagement specialists, mental health specialists, and student assistance professionals.
- Granger SD: Will offer professional development on topics including restorative practices and staff mental health.
- Grapeview SD, Hood Canal SD, Mary M. Knight SD, North Mason SD, Pioneer SD, Shelton SD, and Southside SD: This consortium will provide trainings on Hope Science and resiliency. (Learn more about Hope Science here.)
- Kent SD: Will conduct community outreach about the importance of school attendance, and for students who need additional support, the school district’s reengagement specialist will conduct home visits and partner with a community-based organization to connect families with additional resources.
- North Thurston Public Schools (PS): Will retain a mental health specialist and a social worker.
- Pasco SD: Will implement formal and informal screening processes to identify students who need social, emotional, behavioral, or mental health support. Additional activities will include engaging in professional development with the University of Washington’s SMART (School Mental Health Assessment, Research, and Training) Center.
- Port Angeles SD: Will assign a MTSS coordinator to each building to implement MTSS action plans and install a reliable system of supports from community partners. Coordinators will also develop a 3-year professional development calendar to support educators and staff in meeting students’ academic, social-emotional, mental health, and behavioral needs.
- Renton SD: Will integrate their current MTSS framework into a new referral hub and hire case management staff to track and support both school-based interventions and referrals to community-based services. The school district will also conduct universal mental health screening for all K–12 students.
- Walla Walla PS: Will integrate the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) framework, which helps make classroom instruction accessible for all students, into their current MTSS structure. Additional activities will include contracting for mental health services and embedding nine student and community advocates to provide integrated student supports in eight schools.
- Wenatchee SD: Will reinstate seven social services specialists and hire an additional one to support the school district’s Valley Academy of Learning, a partnership with parents/families who are providing home-based instruction that provides in-person, hybrid, and online learning experiences for students. Additional activities will include trainings on restorative practices and de-escalation.
For More Information
- Stronger Connections Grant Program (OSPI document)
- Student Support and Academic Enrichment (OSPI webpage)
Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction
