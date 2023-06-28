Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals and Capital One Arena Partner With DailyPay to Offer its Employees On-Demand Pay
Partnership Through Oak View Group (OVG) Provides Arena and Team Employees With the Financial Wellness Benefit of On-Demand Pay
DailyPay is a great partner in this work, and we think our staff will appreciate the convenience it offers.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, and Capital One Arena have partnered with DailyPay, providing the essential financial wellness benefit of on-demand pay to arena and team employees. As part of the partnership, DailyPay will be designated as the official ‘On-Demand Pay Partner’ for the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals. This partnership is made possible through DailyPay’s collaboration with Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries. OVG Global Partnerships initiated and negotiated this deal on behalf of Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, and Capital One Arena.
By offering DailyPay as part of its financial wellness benefits package, Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, and Capital One Arena employees will have voluntary access to their pay as they earn it. This gives them the flexibility to pay bills, spend, save, and invest on their own schedule, eliminating the need to rely on a traditional scheduled payday.
This financial benefit and flexibility allow employees to avoid the use of high-interest payday loans. Research from the Aite Novarica Group, commissioned by DailyPay, shows that 95% of those who were previously reliant on payday loans in any way either stopped using payday loans (81%) or reduced use (15%) after using DailyPay.
"Fans come to the arena to see a great game or be entertained by a famous artist – but it’s the people behind the scenes who work at all levels of the organization, greet fans, offer hospitality and ensure a healthy and safe environment that allows this operation to run,” said Kelly Skoloda, Chief People Officer at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “So, we feel a special obligation to each of our employees to ensure we are executing the best policies, practices and partnerships to make their jobs easier – and so that they can reinvest their energy in the fan experience. DailyPay is a great partner in this work, and we think our staff will appreciate the convenience it offers.”
“Partners like DailyPay are exciting for us because they focus on delivering a new service for the heart of our operation: our employees,” shared Jim Van Stone, President, Business Operations & Chief Commercial Officer at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “They spotted a gap in the marketplace and instituted a technology-backed solution, which aligns with Monumental Sports’ approach to innovation in our industry. Most importantly, we trust that our employees will benefit from the flexibility this service offers.”
The partnership is scheduled to begin in early summer.
David Schwarz
DailyPay
david.schwarz@dailypay.com