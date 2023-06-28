Montano Homes Unveils the Turnberry Collection in Elevations at Murphy Creek, a Luxurious Community in Murphy Creek

Montano Homes announces the Turnberry Collection, offering townhomes in the Murphy Creek Golf Course Community. Luxury and affordability from the high $400's.

AURORA, COLORADO, USA, June 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing the Turnberry Collection in Elevations at Murphy Creek by Montano Homes in the very Popular Murphy Creek Golf Course CommunityMurphy Creek, June 27, 2023 - We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of our brand new home community nestled within the prestigious Murphy Creek Golf Course Community. These elegant and thoughtfully designed duplex homes offer a luxurious living experience that combines the tranquility of a golf course setting with the comfort and convenience of modern amenities. With prices starting from the high $400's, this is an exceptional opportunity for homebuyers seeking sophistication, style, and affordability.Located in the heart of Murphy Creek, our new home community boasts an enviable address that is highly sought after by those who appreciate the finer things in life. The Murphy Creek Golf Course, renowned for its links design, is just steps away from your doorstep, offering residents the perfect escape for relaxation and recreation.These duplex homes have been meticulously crafted to provide a harmonious blend of architectural elegance and contemporary functionality. Each residence features an array of luxurious features and finishes, including spacious open-concept layouts, gourmet kitchens equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, beautifully appointed bathrooms, and ample storage space. The homes have been designed to optimize natural light, creating an inviting and airy ambiance throughout.Beyond the individual homes, residents will have access to an array of community amenities designed to enhance their lifestyle. Enjoy leisurely walks around the neighborhood and you'll find a vibrant and friendly community of residents who share your passion for golf and outdoor activities. Whether you're looking to hit the links, or enjoying a quiet walk through the Murphy Creek neighborhoods, there's something for everyone at Elevations at Murphy Creek, offering the perfect balance of serenity and community engagement."Our new home community in Murphy Creek is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and value to our homeowners," said Rob Montano, CEO of Montano Homes. "We have carefully designed these duplex homes to meet the needs and desires of today's homebuyers, ensuring that they can enjoy the best of both worlds - a premium golf course setting and a beautiful, comfortable home."The high $400's pricing of these duplex homes makes them an attractive option for discerning homebuyers who appreciate the value and potential investment return of living in a desirable location. The prime location, combined with the impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail, positions this community as one of the most sought-after residential developments in Murphy Creek.Prospective buyers are invited to visit our sales center, conveniently located at 1249 S. Algonquian St. Aurora, Colorado 80018, to explore the floor plans, view model homes, and discover the unique lifestyle opportunities offered by this new home community. Our knowledgeable sales team will be on hand to guide visitors through the homebuying process and answer any questions they may have.For more information about this exciting new home community in the Murphy Creek Golf Course Community, please visit our website at www.Montano-Homes.com or call Daniel Strough at 714-477-3779 or Bill Watson at 303-842-0836.About Montano Homes: Montano Homes is a local homebuilder with a rich legacy of creating exceptional residential communities. With a focus on craftsmanship, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Montano Homes has been recognized as a leader in the industry. Each development is carefully planned to offer homeowners a unique living experience that exceeds expectations. Montano Homes Where Your Home is Our Reputation Media Contact: Bill Watson / Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - The Watson Group / bill@watsonrg.com/303-842-0836.

