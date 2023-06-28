FWC, FDACS and partner agencies to conduct public meeting to discuss chronic wasting disease in north Florida

Following confirmation of a positive test for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a white-tailed deer in Holmes County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) have scheduled a public meeting in Bonifay. The meeting will provide information about chronic wasting disease and an opportunity for area residents to ask questions about CWD and CWD management strategies. Details for the public meeting are as follows:

Thursday, July 6

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (CDT)

Bonifay K-8 School Auditorium

140 Blue Devil Drive

Bonifay, FL 32425

The FWC and its agency partners take CWD very seriously and have implemented a comprehensive response plan. As part of the plan, the FWC will collect samples from specific established zones to further assess any spread of the disease. The results from this initial sampling effort will inform resource managers so they can respond with appropriate management strategies.

The FWC has increased CWD monitoring and surveillance in the area and FDACS is prioritizing CWD testing from all samples collected from the tri-county area.

The FWC is asking anyone who sees a sick, abnormally thin deer or finds a deer dead from unknown causes to call the CWD hotline, 866-CWD-WATCH (866-293-9282) and report the animal’s location.