Tendonitis Treatment Market Size is projected to reach USD 257.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.27%: Straits Research
The global tendonitis treatment market size was valued at USD 193.03 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 257.87 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 3.27% from 2022 to 2030, therapeutic treatment dominated the market for tendinitis treatment in 2021, accounting for almost 75% of sales.
/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tendonitis is an inflammation or irritation of the tendon, a flexible but inelastic tissue cord connecting bone to muscle. Tendonitis is acute. Tendonitis causes pain, limited mobility, and diminished muscle strength. Tendonitis causes tenderness, frozen shoulder, and edemas.
Tendonitis affects the knees, elbows, heels, shoulders, thumb bases, Achilles tendon, and wrists. Swimmer's shoulder, golfer's elbow, tennis elbow, and jumper's knee are frequent types of tendonitis. Tendonitis can be induced by exercise- or work-related injuries. Most at risk are older adults, especially athletes. Tendonitis must be treated appropriately to avoid tendon ruptures and progressive tendinosis. Untreated tendinitis can cause tendonitis.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/tendonitis-treatment-market/request-sample
Competitors in Tendonitis Treatment Market
List of major competitor companies in the Tendonitis Treatment Market across the globe are:
- AstraZeneca
- AKSIGEN
- Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Abbott
- Merck and Co., Inc.
- Pfizer
- 3M
- Bayer AG
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Teikoku Pharma USA Inc.
- DJO Global Inc.
- Almatica Pharma, Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries
- Zimmer Biomet
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size by 2030
|USD 257.87 billion
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 193.03 billion
|CAGR
|3.27%
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Treatment, Condition
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|AstraZeneca, AKSIGEN, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, Merck and Co., Inc., Pfizer, 3M, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Teikoku Pharma USA Inc., DJO Global Inc., Almatica Pharma, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Zimmer Biomet
|Key Market Opportunities
|Diverse Sports Create New Opportunities
|Key Market Drivers
| Sports-Related Injuries Will Grow the Market
As The Population Ages, Cases Rise
Key Highlights
- The global tendonitis treatment market size was valued at USD 193.03 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 257.87 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 3.27% from 2022 to 2030.
- By Treatment, the Global Tendonitis Treatment Market is segmented into Therapeutic treatment and surgical treatment. Therapeutic treatment dominated the market for tendinitis treatment.
- By Condition, the Global Tendonitis Treatment Market is segmented into Tennis Elbow, Golfer's Elbow, Pitcher's Elbow, Jumper's Knee, Swimmer's Shoulder, and Achilles tendonitis. Achilles tendonitis led the market.
- By Region, the Global Tendonitis Treatment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to an increase in the number of tendonitis surgeries in the region and rising disposable income, Asia Pacific dominated the market for tendinitis therapy.
Sports-Related Injuries Will Grow the Market
Increased sports participation is a leading cause of soft tissue injuries globally and a major market driver. Work opportunities and a desire for fitness have led more people to choose sports as a job or hobby. It could hurt them. Achilles tendinopathy affects 40.0% to 50% of competitive runners, a study found.
Tendonitis is growing more common (5-10 instances per 100,000), which will boost tendonitis treatment sales. Physical therapy, over-the-counter pain medications, and surgical procedures have surged in popularity, fueling market development.
As The Population Ages, Cases Rise to Drive Market Growth
Tendonitis is an inflammation or infection of a thick fibrous cord connecting muscle and bone. This condition is more common in older populations. As the world's population ages, the tendonitis treatment market should expand.
Well-aligned connective tissue allows muscles to move bone. Average annual tendon injuries are 32 million. Tendinopathies account for 50% of all sports-related injuries due to an ageing population. This drives the global tendonitis treatment market.
Diverse Sports Create New Opportunities
The number of people participating in sports has increased, which aligns with the trend toward a healthy lifestyle. Despite this, more people are considering sports careers. These factors have increased the number of sports events held worldwide, which has increased the likelihood of athlete injuries. Businesses involved in the global tendonitis treatment market are expected to profit from this scenario. This will create market opportunities.
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/tendonitis-treatment-market
Regional Overview
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the global tendonitis treatment market.
Due to an increase in tendinitis surgeries and disposable income, Asia-Pacific dominated the tendonitis treatment market in 2021, accounting for 71% of the revenue. The region's tendonitis treatment market has great growth potential due to the increasing number of local medical device manufacturers and tendonitis sufferers. Other market drivers include ongoing research, an increase in tendonitis treatment drugs in China and Japan, and an increase in sports injuries.
Lain America is predicted to have the greatest CAGR, at 3.87 percent. Latin America's large number of medical facilities and hospitals that offer tendonitis patients surgical and therapeutic choices is a key element in the market's growth. Several highly regarded surgeons, physicians, and other medical experts from foreign nations have partnered with Latin American hospitals to establish revolutionary treatment methods.
In North America, huge players and increasing healthcare spending will fuel growth. The market will grow. North America has a more aware people than other places.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/tendonitis-treatment-market/request-sample
Segmentation of Tendonitis Treatment Market
By Treatment
- Therapeutic Treatment
- Hot and Cold Therapy
- Physical Therapy
- Shockwave Therapy
- Surgical Treatment
By Condition
- Tennis Elbow
- Golfer's Elbow
- Pitcher's Elbow
- Jumper's Knee
- Swimmer's Shoulder
- Achilles Tendonitis
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
-
Research Scope & Segmentation
- Research Objectives
- Market Definition
- Limitations & Assumptions
- Market Scope & Segmentation
- Currency & Pricing Considered
-
Market Opportunity Assessment
- Emerging Regions / Countries
- Emerging Companies
- Emerging Applications / End Use
- Investment Landscape
- New Business Models / Revenue Streams
- TAM
-
Market Trends
- Drivers
- Market Warning Factors
- Latest Macro Economic Indicators
- Geopolitical Impact
- Human Factors
- Technology Factors
-
Market Assessment
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Analysis
- Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Average Pricing Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- M & A Agreements & Collaboration Analysis
- Export Import Analysis
- Cost Structure Analysis
- ESG TRENDS
-
Global Tendonitis Treatment Market Size Analysis
- Global Tendonitis Treatment Market Introduction
- By Treatment
- Introduction
- Treatment By Value
- Therapeutic Treatment
- By Value
- Hot And Cold Therapy
- By Value
- Physical Therapy
- By Value
- Shockwave Therapy
- By Value
- Surgical Treatment
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Condition
- Introduction
- Condition By Value
- Tennis Elbow
- By Value
- Golfer's Elbow
- By Value
- Pitcher's Elbow
- By Value
- Jumper's Knee
- By Value
- Swimmer's Shoulder
- By Value
- Achilles Tendonitis
- By Value
- Introduction
-
North America Market Analysis
- Introduction
- By Treatment
- Introduction
- Treatment By Value
- Therapeutic Treatment
- By Value
- Hot And Cold Therapy
- By Value
- Physical Therapy
- By Value
- Shockwave Therapy
- By Value
- Surgical Treatment
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Condition
- Introduction
- Condition By Value
- Tennis Elbow
- By Value
- Golfer's Elbow
- By Value
- Pitcher's Elbow
- By Value
- Jumper's Knee
- By Value
- Swimmer's Shoulder
- By Value
- Achilles Tendonitis
- By Value
- Introduction
- U.S.
- Canada
Continued…
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/tendonitis-treatment-market/toc
Recent Developments
December 2021 - An exoskeleton knee brace that is about 30% lighter than standard models was developed by Delsson, a Singapore-based engineering firm, in partnership with 3D printing experts at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, in December 2021.
July 2021 - Clinical-stage cell therapy and regenerative medicine company InGeneron Inc. announced in July 2021 that it had published results of the world's first comprehensive immunohistochemical evaluation of adult tendon repair following local injection of fresh, uncultured and undamaged autologous cells from adipose tissue (UA-ADRCs).
News Media
Tendonitis Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.27 % During 2022-2030
Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.58% During 2020 –2030
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Allergy Treatment Market: Information by Product Type (Medications), Indication (Rhinitis), Dosage Form (Oral), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy), and Region—Forecast Till 2031
Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Information by Product (Cyclosporine, Artificial Tears), Dosage Form (Liquid Drops, Gel), Disease Type (Evaporative, Aqueous Deficient), and Regions-Forecast Till 2031
Lice Treatment Market: Information by Product Type (OTC Medication, Pyrethrin), Distribution Channel (Hospitals and Clinics, Retail Pharmacies), and Region—Forecast Till 2031
Ear Infection Treatment Market: Information by Infection (Inner Ear Infection, Middle Ear Infection), Cause (Viral Infection, Bacterial Infection), Type (Medication, Surgery), and by Region—Forecast Till 2031
Acne Treatment Market: Information by Acne Type (Moderate Acne, Mild Acne), Treatment (Meditation and Therapeutic Device), Type (OTC and Prescription), Route of Administration, End-User, and Region—Forecast Till 2031
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter