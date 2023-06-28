Getting their summer read on – students take home novels from the second annual Rotary Book Day

CANADA, June 28 - It’s the time of year when students seem to have an extra bounce in their step. The sun is shining, classes are finishing up and summer vacation is so close, you can practically taste it!

But last week, students in grades 7-9 at Athena and Miscouche Consolidated Schools and Summerside Intermediate School, weren't just excited for summer vacation, but what they’ll be reading during it, as they gathered for the second annual Rotary Book Day.

Summer break means a break from access to school library books, which is why Lauren Key, a Grade 8 and 9 Language Arts teacher at Summerside Intermediate School (SIS), started a summer book giveaway.

“My colleagues and I work hard to foster a love of literacy in our classrooms. We have terrific school and public library resources across the Island, but there’s something special about having a book of your own. We want students to feel excited to read, to take a book with them to the beach or wherever they go this summer, and not have to worry about returning it.”

“Unfortunately, not all students are financially able to go out and buy a book. This project helps to break that potential barrier,” says Key.

The schools’ literacy clubs helped fundraise for the giveaway and the Summerside Rotary Club donated a generous 9,000 dollars to the initiative.

Kelly Boyd is the librarian at SIS and selected the titles for the students to choose from.

“I try to find current, high-interest books with great reviews that will fit all reading levels - sports, verse, graphic, romance, sci-fi, historical fiction - with various themes and a diverse set of main characters. Once books are selected, I share them with students through book talks and allow them to make their selections.”

In the end, there were 26 titles to choose from and over 730 students received books from the giveaway.

Kaelin Heyman is in grade 8 and chose The Nightbirds as her book.

“I really like fantasy and the cover drew me in like sirens draw in sailors. I like reading in front of my garden and in my room on my bean bag. I think reading is a chance to escape reality and learn new things from characters.”

Carl Acusa is in Grade 9 and chose Nikki on the Court as his novel.

“I chose this book because it was about basketball, and I love basketball. I enjoy storytelling and the art in graphic novels.”

Key says it’s all for the love of reading.

“There’s no book report, no requirements to finish these books. We just want students to feel empowered to read, and to continue their reading motivation and momentum through the summer.”

“For some kids, this might be the first book they’ve ever been given. It’s very special.”

Key says the response from students has been great.

“We’ve gotten really positive feedback from the giveaway and are excited to continue with the project. If we keep going, students will have received three new books during their time in junior high school, giving them the opportunity to add to or start their own at-home library, exchange books with friends, hand them down to siblings or donate the novels back to the community. Everyone should have the opportunity to be a lifelong reader and this project helps encourage that.”