[New Report] Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market is estimated to be US$ 3.5 billion by 2032; Growing Prevalence of Diseases and Demand for Therapies to Foster Industrial Growth - By PMI

Prophecy Market Insights latest research report on the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario, growth opportunities, challenges, and emerging trends. The report offers insights into the market's size and share, key market players, distribution channels, and consumer preferences. It also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, including strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions.

/EIN News/ -- Covina, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of “ Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market accounted for US$ 1.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 3.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8%.”

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC) are created by lentiviral or retroviral transduction. Beta islet cells for treating diabetes are example of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells. Wide variety of uses in gene therapy and disease modelling have become major factor in market growth.

Presence of major key players and growing strategic partnerships and acquisitions has boost the demand for market growth. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and improved healthcare infrastructure such as healthcare plans, presence of well advanced academic & research institutes has further facilitated the demand for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells market growth.

What are the recent news in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market?

In June 2021, Catalent acquired RheinCell Therapeutics a German company and developer & manufacturer of GMP-grade human induced pluripotent stem cells for cell-based therapies. This acquisition will provide Catalent to strengthen its position in induced pluripotent stem cells market.

By Derived Cell Type - Neurons, Fibroblasts, Hepatocytes, Keratinocytes and Others.

By Application - Regenerative Medicine, Drug Development, Tissue Engineering, Toxicity Testing, Cell Therapy and Others

By End-Users - Research & Academic Institutes, Hospital & Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

What is Prophecy’s Analyst View on Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market?

Various applications of iPSC in drug delivery research by creating human BBD (blood-brain barrier) micro physiological system which includes, endothelial cells, and human astrocytes derived from iPSCs where scientists can significantly accelerate the research of neuro-pharmaceutical drug delivery transport and screening which has provided lucrative opportunities in market growth. Growing research & development activities and government funding has further, expected to boost the demand for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells market growth.

What are the key drivers of growth in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market?

The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market is driven by several factors that contribute to its growth and advancement. Here are some key drivers:

Disease modeling and drug discovery potential

Advancements in reprogramming techniques

Growing demand for personalized medicine

Potential for regenerative medicine applications

Collaborative research efforts

Supportive regulatory environment

Increasing investment and funding

What are the major challenges in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market?

The iPSCs market faces several significant challenges that impact its growth and development. These challenges include the need for improved reprogramming efficiency and reduced variability in iPSC generation. Ensuring safety and quality control is crucial, including minimizing genetic abnormalities and reducing the risk of tumorigenicity. Scalability and cost-effectiveness of iPSC production remain important considerations for widespread adoption.

Additionally, optimizing differentiation protocols to generate mature and functional cells, addressing intellectual property rights and patent issues, navigating complex regulatory landscapes, and addressing ethical considerations all pose challenges in the iPSCs market. Overcoming these challenges requires ongoing research, technological advancements, collaboration, and adherence to regulatory standards to advance the field and unlock the full potential of iPSCs.

Who are the key players or vendors in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market?

Lonza

Evotec SE

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Fate Therapeutics

Hitachi Ltd.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Applied StemCells Inc.

REPROCELLS Inc.

What are the emerging trends and technologies in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market?

Emerging trends and technologies in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) market include advanced differentiation techniques for efficient and scalable production of mature cell types, gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 for precise genetic modifications, and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for data analysis and prediction. Other trends include the use of organ-on-a-chip systems to mimic organ functionality, bioprinting and tissue engineering for creating complex tissue structures, and the application of automation and robotics to streamline iPSC generation and maintenance. These advancements have the potential to drive innovation, accelerate therapeutic discoveries, and expand the applications of iPSCs in regenerative medicine and drug development.

What are Key Benefits of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market?

Disease modeling and understanding

Drug discovery and development

Personalized medicine applications

Potential for regenerative medicine

Ethical advantages compared to embryonic stem cells

Reduced risk of immune rejection in transplantation

Advancement of disease treatment and therapies

Commercial opportunities for research and industry growth

Precision medicine advancements based on individual genetic profiles

Key Questions Answered in Report:

What is the current market size and projected growth rate of the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market? What are the key factors driving the growth of the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market? What are the major challenges and barriers in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market? What are the potential therapeutic applications of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market and which diseases can be targeted? What are the emerging trends and technologies in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market research and development? Who are the leading companies and academic institutions involved in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market?

