HHS Awards $31.5 Million in Behavioral Health Grants for Children, Youth and Young Adults

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), announced the award of $31.5 million in behavioral health grants for children, youth and young adults today. Addressing the mental health crisis and overdose epidemic is a top priority of the Biden-Harris Administration, and part of President Biden’s Unity Agenda for the nation.

“Advancing the behavioral health needs of vulnerable populations is a top priority for HHS and this Administration,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “These grant programs help children, youth, young adults, and their families get the support and care they need.”

“We are working hard to help children and young people in this country, who are struggling more than ever before,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “Our goal is to develop and expand the programs that help children, young people, and their families so that they can thrive and achieve well-being.”

Of the total $31.5 million, HHS awarded $10.3 million today to 13 communities under the Linking Action for Unmet Needs in Children’s Health (Project LAUNCH) grant program. Project LAUNCH promotes the wellness of young children, from birth to 8, by addressing the social, emotional, cognitive, physical and behavioral aspects of their development, preparing them to thrive in school and beyond. The awards also provide local communities and/or tribes resources to disseminate effective and innovative early childhood mental health practices and services.

On Thursday, HHS awarded $2.3 million for Community Programs for Outreach and Intervention with Youth and Young Adults at Clinical High Risk for Psychosis to provide trauma-informed, evidence-based interventions to youth and young adults up to age 25 who are at clinical high risk for psychosis. Award recipients use evidence-based interventions to improve symptomatic and behavioral functioning; enable youth and young adults to resume age-appropriate social, academic, and/or vocational activities; delay or prevent the onset of psychosis; and minimize the duration of untreated psychosis for those who develop psychotic symptoms. Through this program, SAMHSA works to prevent the onset of psychosis or lessen the severity of psychotic disorders among youth and young adults.

On June 7, HHS awarded $18.9 million to 35 community organizations for the Enhancement and Expansion of Treatment and Recovery Services for Adolescents, Transitional Aged Youth, and their Families, or Youth and Family TREE, program. This program enhances and expands comprehensive treatment, early intervention, and recovery support services for adolescents, ages 12 to 18, and transitional aged youth, ages 16 to 25, with substance use disorders and/or co-occurring substance use and mental disorders, and their families and primary caregivers.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

To learn how to get support for mental health, drug, and alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov. Americans seeking treatment for mental health or substance use issues should call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 800-662-HELP (4357) or visit findtreatment.samhsa.gov.