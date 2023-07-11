MIC Global and The Plateau Group Partner with Grid and Harmonic Insurance Services to Protect American Workers’ Income
MIC Global partners with Grid to offer income protection during involuntary layoffs, providing $2,000 monthly benefits for up to two months.
The $2,000 benefits will help our customers by reducing the stress and anxiety while they’re between jobs.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MIC Global is partnering with leading US neo-bank Grid to help its customers protect their incomes in the event of involuntary layoffs. Harmonic Insurance Services brokered the partnership, with The Plateau Group as the local insurer.
— Edward Chung, Grid CEO
Grid’s Income Protection provides eligible customers with a $2,000 monthly benefit for up to two months if they lose their job involuntarily. This innovative protection enables Grid to help enrolled customers cover essential expenses, preserve their credit, and focus on finding a new job in the event of a layoff.
Grid is a consumer financial services platform in the US, offering clients early wage access, early access to tax refunds, credit-building tools, and rewards via their popular mobile app. “With Grid Income Protection, we help and support our customers when they need a financial boost the most,” Edward Chung, Grid CEO says, “The $2,000 benefits will help our customers by reducing the stress and anxiety while they’re between jobs. The overall goal of our program is to prevent late payments, credit defaults, and hits to their hard-won, improved credit scores when they are laid off.”
Harmonic’s expertise in digital insurance led to connecting Grid with MIC Global to create this partnership. “We help businesses grow by providing microinsurance programs that make life easier for their customers,” Andrew Drake, Founder & CEO of Harmonic Insurance Services explains, “Today’s economy presents lots of uncertainty for American workers. Grid’s Income Protection can ease anxiety and provide a safety net for the vulnerable.”
The Plateau Group is an insurance holding company that provides insurance solutions to the financial services industry and their customers. MIC Global delivers their MiIncome digital protection product to Grid through a partnership with The Plateau Group. Plateau has been instrumental in the launch of Grid’s product offering.
“Plateau’s focus is on delivering technically integrated and easily accessible financial protection solutions that meet the demands of today’s lenders and their consumers,” says Joe Melendez, CEO of The Plateau Group. “MIC Global, Grid, and Harmonic have been incredible to work with as we integrate these solutions into their platforms and workflows to empower their partners and customers.”
Together, MIC and Plateau are supporting Grid’s tech-enabled offering for when Grid’s customers are most financially vulnerable. MICology, part of the MIC Group of companies, provide the tech service that drives the benefit payment process, integrating seamlessly with the Grid platform via API and bringing fast AI-powered assessment and payments to Grid’s customers.
This is the latest example of MIC’s commitment to providing a safety net for when people fall on hard times, by working with like-minded partners to support them in offering unique embedded solutions. End-customers have the peace of mind that they will have money in their pocket to cover debts when the unexpected happens.
“Working with Plateau, Grid, and Harmonic has been a pleasure. It was only in April that we first discussed the idea of our MiIncome project with the team and to have it launched in just a few short weeks is fantastic.” Jamie Crystal, MIC Global’s Co-Founder and CEO enthuses, “Our MiIncome digital reinsurance product has been designed to fit the needs of carriers and partners who protect working individuals – and we are seeing good early demand for it. We are excited to develop our relationship with these partners.”
About MIC Global:
MIC Global is a digital microinsurance company that offers embedded solutions to platform companies, enhancing brand, differentiation, revenue, and customer retention through insurance capacity, licenses, distribution, and scalable technology. For more information, please visit https://www.micglobal.com
About The Plateau Group:
The Plateau Group is a US-based insurance holding company specializing in credit insurance, service contracts, and loan-related products tailored to customer needs. For more information, please visit https://www.plateaugroup.com/
About Grid:
Grid is a US financial services platform providing early wage access, tax refund access, unemployment cover, and credit-building services. For more information, please visit https://getgrid.app/
About Harmonic Insurance Services:
Harmonic Insurance Services facilitates business growth by integrating insurance into apps and services, connecting digital businesses with carriers, ensuring compliance, and improving customer service. For more information, please visit https://www.harmonicft.com/
