Unit L Antlerless Deer Permit Lottery Application Period Opens July 10; Unit M Permits Available Beginning July 24

June 28, 2023

Concord, NH – Hunters with a current New Hampshire hunting license who want the chance to take additional antlerless deer in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) L during the fall hunting seasons will soon be able to apply for a special permit online. These permits will be issued through an online lottery, and the application period will run July 10–23. Hunters should note the specific details about applying for these two different permits. Unit L Permits are available online only. Alternatively, hunters may purchase a Unit M Permit beginning July 24. Both of these WMUs are located in southeastern New Hampshire.

Unit L Permits will be distributed through an online lottery. A two-week application period will open on July 10 at 9:00 a.m. and will be administered online only at nhfishandgame.com. The application period will close on July 23 at midnight. There will be no application fee to enter the lottery. On August 3, applicants will be randomly drawn and notified by email regarding their selection status. Those who do not receive an email confirmation should call (603) 271-2743 for more information. Hunters who are selected may then visit the NHFG licensing site on August 3 beginning at 9:00 a.m. to purchase their Unit L Permit. Lottery winners will have until midnight on Thursday, August 31, to purchase their permit.

Hunters can visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/deer-ul-permits.html for more details on how to apply for these permits. Up to 3,000 hunters will be allowed to purchase Special Antlerless Deer Permits for Unit L this year. These permits all come with one deer tag at a cost of $26.

For Unit M Permits, up to 4,000 hunters will be allowed to purchase Special Antlerless Deer Permits. All Unit M Permits cost $36 and come with two deer tags. Sales for Unit M Permits will begin on Monday, July 24 at 9:00 a.m. Unit M permits may be purchased either online or at Fish and Game headquarters in Concord and will be available until they are sold out.

Interested hunters can purchase Unit M Permits starting on July 24:

For more information on hunting deer in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/deer.html.