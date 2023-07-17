New Children's Book "The Adventures of Willow the Penguin" Offers a Captivating Journey of Courage and Discovery
UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Having children sit down and pay attention to something long enough to make them learn something is a feat impossible on its own and not one that can be achieved effortlessly. But Jean Comito Gurny makes it a bit easier with her new book, The Adventures of Willow the Penguin!
The book follows the adventures of Willow the Penguin, along with her younger brother Lucas, as they go on a swim in unknown areas without the watchful eyes of their parents, despite being advised against it in the first place. But have no worries, because Jean Gurny makes sure to teach an important lesson through her book that I’m sure more parents are concerned about how to make it stick.
She makes it so that it is easy for the children to pick up the message as well, through the characters of Willow and Lucas, who are the same age as the target audience. We see Willow and Lucas disobeying their parents and getting lost in the unknown waters of the Arctic, overwhelmed with fear and loss. Willow, being the older sister, fails to protect Lucas and feels guilty for not listening to her parents. Learning the lessons of listening to their elders and staying out of danger, Willow and Lucas vow to never take chances that put them in danger.
Belonging to an Italian-American family, Jean Gurny was born and raised in the Bronx, New York, USA. She now lives in Florida, enchanted by its warmth and liveliness. Being the youngest of three daughters, she got married at age nineteen, to her husband who actively served in the US Navy. Jean was a stay-at-home mother of two kids, a son named Christopher and a daughter named Michelle, but as the children grew up and had their own lives, Jean also decided to learn new things and grow as a person. With the help and encouragement of her family, she acquired a degree and got back into writing at a later age. Though after the passing of her husband, she saw tough times and made writing her fallback.
Her writing style is simple yet easy-to-read, perfect for children to practice their reading with just enough challenge to help them improve. Her book offers both reading and exercises to refine your kid’s cognitive skills in the right way and at the right pace, too!
So don’t miss out on this great learning opportunity for your kids and get a copy of the book from the https://client.biz-verve.com/wp2/ as well as follow the author on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.
