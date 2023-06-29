The Car Doesn't Choose the Driver, The Driver Chooses It - Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Explains Custom Orders

Custom ordering can be like picking the one noticeable egg out of the crowd instead of sifting through them one by one. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. proudly serves the greater Indianapolis area and all its surrounding areas. Ford Logo

Custom orders allow drivers to specify exactly what kind of car they're getting from a dealership. Learn if it's worth looking into.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no magical or high-tech vehicle out there that can choose its own driver through some mystical or advanced cognition. Every vehicle is set with its own characteristics, specs, and details, ready and waiting for anyone willing to sit behind the wheel. New and veteran drivers have to go out of their way to research and dig for a vehicle that can fit all their needs and wants. As part of their search, most go to local dealerships to test drive dozens of vehicles in search of "the one."

However, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. would like to remind people that there is one method most overlook. It is a crucial factor that could streamline the entire process: custom ordering the perfect vehicle from the manufacturer through a certified dealership. Custom ordering a vehicle can revolutionize how people shop for cars.

Is It Worth Custom Ordering a Car?

Unless someone is a connoisseur, most drivers only buy a car from their favorite dealership and call it a successful investment. The common method is to scour the local area for vehicles that match a driver's criteria and preferences. Most don't realize that there is another option for car shopping.

For those who do know custom ordering a vehicle is an option, most only choose to order a custom vehicle as a last resort. Custom ordering a vehicle allows the future owner to choose exactly what specs the vehicle will have when it arrives at the dealership. Rather than looking up and down for one, custom ordering a vehicle allows a driver to get exactly what they want with only a few inquiries and a click of a button.

Custom order allows customers to deal directly with their preferred dealer. For example, long-time customers of Don Hinds Ford, Inc. can directly customize a Ford vehicle rather than waiting for the perfect one to show up on the dealer's lot. Otherwise, the alternative option to having a vehicle that matches perfectly with what the owner wants is to buy a generic model and accessorize it or gradually upgrade the parts.

Rather than waiting for a vehicle to arrive that has everything a driver needs, custom ordering can hasten the process and bring the best results to the doorstep. However, as with anything, there are limitations to custom ordering a vehicle that could throw a wrench in a shopper's plans.

The Pros & Cons of Custom Ordering a Vehicle

Firstly, the pros. Custom ordering a vehicle allows customers to find the exact vehicle they need. It also opens up a few more options. For example, some vehicles have special colors and models that are only available through custom orders. If a customer wanted the latest Ford F-150® in a striking emerald green, they would have to custom order it because the green paint is not one of the basic colors the truck comes with.

Secondly, the cons. Although custom orders will allow customers more options, they can also limit them in other ways. Consumers can only custom order some of the latest models, and those choices can be further limited depending on the supply, demand, production schedules, and supply chain issues.

Buying a new car is an investment. Like with any investment, the consumer needs to conduct research carefully to ensure that their money is going into the right car. Depending on what the consumer is searching for, being able to custom order a car can greatly expand the available options.

