Dr. Judyth Shamosh Wins Silver Nautilus Award In Health, Healing and Wellness
"The Physics & Poetry of Eastern Herbal Medicine" has won the Silver Nautilus Award in the category of Health, Healing & Wellness.
As a new press, it's an honor for this award to help us further our mission to provide "Fundamental Knowledge for Innovative People™”GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than three decades, the Nautilus awards have worked to foster a world that values significant steps in sustainable practices, and that recognizes the integration of body, mind, & spirit. Celebrating streams of spiritual awakening from Eastern traditions, Western traditions, Indigenous & other traditions; and those that encourage positive social action for greater healing and justice in many aspects of our culture, the award focuses on categories such as Minds, Body, Spirit; Business & Leadership; Personal Growth & Self-Help; and others.
— Kelly Lydick
Pure Carbon Publishing is excited to announce that Dr. Judyth Shamosh's "The Physics & Poetry of Eastern Herbal Medicine" has won the Silver Nautilus Award in the category of Health, Healing & Wellness.
"It is gratifying to know my message has a greater opportunity of being heard now that I'm part of the Nautilus community," Shamosh says. "The book is a compendium of my life's work in herbal medicine. My message, from inspired insight anchored in the discipline of science, will hopefully instigate the hearts of those who read it to use their influence to transform our world for the better."
"The Physics & Poetry of Eastern Herbal Medicine" is a groundbreaking work that bridges the gap between Eastern medicine principles and Western thinking and science through quantum physics. Author Judyth Shamosh, Ph.D. is a systems herbalist who practices Ayurvedic and classical Chinese medicine alongside western herbal medicine. She has been a frequent lecturer at Phoenix Institute for Herbal Medicine & Acupuncture, and has served as governing council at the American Herbalist's Guild. She is the founder of Greenfingers Herbal Medicine clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.
"We're absolutely thrilled that Judyth has won the prestigious Nautilus award," says owner, Kelly Lydick. "As a new press, it's an honor for this award to help us further our mission to provide "Fundamental Knowledge for Innovative People™" We want our readers to learn and grow and reach their optimal potential in all aspects of health and wellness. It's such an honor for Judyth to be acknowledged and celebrated for her lifelong endeavor to help people restore their health."
Pure Carbon's titles include "The Physics & Poetry of Eastern Herbal Medicine" by Dr. Judyth Shamosh and "The One Inside: 30 Days to Your Authentic Self," by Tammy Sollenberger, M.A., as well as Lydick's own "Dream Incubation for Greater Self-Awareness: A Handbook" with additional titles forthcoming.
Pure Carbon Publishing is open to submissions from agented and unagented authors.
www.purecarbonpublishing.com
Titles are distributed through Cardinal Publishers Group, Ingram, and Baker & Taylor, and available at major retailers worldwide.
Publicist
Pure Carbon Publishing
publicity@purecarbonpublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram