Piano Music of Black Composers: 2-Book Set Compiled & Edited by Lean Claiborne Published by Hal Leonard

New editions in the Expanding the Repertoire series feature music for beginning piano students.MILWAUKEE, WI, US, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hal Leonard is proud to announce the launch of the Expanding the Repertoire series which aims to bring previously unsung piano literature to students and teachers for memorable discoveries. The first two volumes Piano Music of Black Composers Levels 1 and 2 feature music of Black composers in progressive order and includes pedagogical notes by Leah Claiborne, an expert in the field.
Although there have been collections of advanced repertoire by Black composers, Claiborne has gathered works for beginning students from composers who often were writing specifically for their own students of all skill levels. Having this music available at the most fundamental levels of a student's development sets the tone for what can and should be expected as the student progresses. When teachers introduce Black composers at the earliest stages of study, the student will not be surprised to be learning a piece by a Black composer later when they are more advanced.
Each piece in these collections was specifically chosen to help address some of the most fundamental musical and technical challenges that young pianists encounter. A student currently in a primer or early beginning method book would be able to use these pieces to help reinforce many concepts. Both books are in progressive order so that representation by Black composers is available to them throughout their musical journey. The editor includes pedagogical notes for each piece to assist with learning.
"The pieces in these books not only celebrate Black composers but also aim to celebrate diverse student populations studying classical piano music. When students see themselves represented in the music that they study, it encourages and normalizes their own musical pursuits. With such a wide variety of music spanning over two hundred years, students and teachers will gain great appreciation and enjoy learning these piano works by Black composers for beginning pianists." —Leah Claiborne
Level 1 features 16 pieces by James & John Johnson, Ulysses Kay, Ignatius Sancho, Hale Smith, Blanche K. Thomas, and editor Leah Claiborne for elementary to upper elementary students. Level 2 features 14 pieces by Francis Johnson, Ulysses Kay, Estelle Ricketts, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Ignatius Sancho, Hal Smith, and Blanche K. Thomas for early intermediate to intermediate-level students.
Leah Claiborne, D.M.A. promotes diversity in the arts by championing piano music by Black composers in her performances, research, and teaching. She was the first pianist at the University of Michigan to be awarded the Rackham Predoc fellowship which is the most prestigious fellowship awarded by the graduate school. This fellowship allowed her to further research, compile, and edit piano music by Black composers. Leah has performed across the United States as well as Germany, Italy, and the Czech Republic. Most recently, she performed at Hiroshima University in Japan with the Asia America New Music Ensemble. Dr. Claiborne received her undergraduate degree from Manhattan School of Music where she received the Josephine Whitmore graduation award. She received her Masters of Music and Doctorate of Musical Arts degree at the University of Michigan. Dr. Claiborne currently teaches at the University of the District of Columbia where she serves as coordinator of keyboard studies and teaches the History of African American Music.
Expanding the Repertoire: Piano Music of Black Composers Levels 1 & 2 retail for $12.99 each.
