Global Swarm Intelligence Market Is Expected to reach US$ 919.2 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 34%: Persistence Market Research

Technology Advancements and Increasing Demand for Robotics will drive Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persistence Market Research estimates the global Swarm Intelligence Market will reach US$ 919.2 million by 2033. According to forecasts, the market will grow by 34% between 2023 and 2033. Recent years have seen a surge in interest in swarm intelligence, particularly in data analysis. An analogous application of swarm intelligence can be found in the field of data analysis.



Analysts are more efficient and effective than ever before at processing and analyzing huge amounts of data by harnessing the power of collective decision-making. The application of swarm intelligence to big data analysis has proven to be particularly helpful. Increasing data volumes, varying data types, and increasing data velocity are making it increasingly difficult to maintain traditional data analysis methods. Swarm intelligence will, however, flourish in this environment since it is capable of processing and analyzing large amounts of complex and dynamic data.

Among the emerging fields of artificial intelligence, swarm intelligence examines the collective behavior of decentralized, self-organizing systems. Among the images that inspired these are ant colonies, bird flocks, and schools of fish. It has proven to be an efficient strategy for solving complex problems in optimization, robotics, and other fields where complex problem-solving is needed. According to the concept of swarm intelligence, simple individual agents exhibiting simple rules can evolve into complex collective behaviors that eventually lead to intelligent global actions. Localization and information sharing play a greater role for operators than centralized control for making decisions and adapting to their environment.

By combining the collective actions of simple agents, swarm intelligence provides a powerful method of solving complex problems. Due to its ability to mimic natural systems' self-organizing, decentralized behavior, it offers a promising prospect for artificial intelligence. There are numerous applications for swarm intelligence across various fields. The use of swarm algorithms has been applied to controlling multiple robots in robotics for various purposes, including exploration, rescue, and formation control. Optimal solutions have been found with Swarm Intelligence algorithms in the areas of resource allocation, scheduling, and transportation. A swarm algorithm is used in telecommunications for signal routing, balancing load, and fault detection.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2033, it is estimated that the swarm intelligence market in Japan will reach US$ 97.6 million.

Swarm intelligence revenue in the United States is expected to reach US$ 86.6 million by 2033.

According to estimates, the South Korean market will account for 12.50% of all swarm intelligence in 2033.

By 2033, the United Kingdom is projected to generate US$ 14.7 million from swarm intelligence.

From 2023 to 2033, robots are forecast to hold a 33.9% CAGR in the swarm intelligence market.

The PMR report estimates the swarm intelligence system market to grow at a CAGR of 34% between 2023 and 2033.

“The advent of technology and the need for artificial intelligence will likely drive swarm intelligence growth. Robotics swarm intelligence and drones are expected to drive significant growth in the market in coming years,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

A vast range of applications uses swarm intelligence, which is gaining market share every year. In order to expand into new markets, key players will benefit from a growing number of partnerships and collaborations. Several companies are developing swarm intelligence, including:

DoBoTs

Hydromea

Sentien Robotics

Unanimous A.I.

Axon AI

Swarm Technology

SSI Schäfer - Fritz Schäfer

Valutico

Power-Blox

ConvergentAI, Inc.

Key Market Developments

In May 2023, AUKUS will deploy intelligent drone swarms. With its portfolio of products and services ranging from missiles to hypersonic weapons, AUKUS is currently working on drone swarms powered by artificial intelligence and capable of identifying targets in the Taiwan Strait in case of an incident.

will deploy intelligent drone swarms. With its portfolio of products and services ranging from missiles to hypersonic weapons, AUKUS is currently working on drone swarms powered by artificial intelligence and capable of identifying targets in the Taiwan Strait in case of an incident. In April 2023, SWARM Engineering will introduce a new Partner Network program to facilitate the growth of global referral partners. Additionally, they are pleased to announce Cesar Infante has joined our program as an agri-food executive.

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the swarm intelligence market, covering a global industry analysis of 2018 to 2022 and forecasts for 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product type, application outlook, and sales channel, across all major regions.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

