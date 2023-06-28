Double Up Food Bucks NY Launches July 1st at 65 Farmer’s Markets Across New York State

Double Up Food Bucks NY Logo Freshly picked carrot from Westside Tilth Farm Double Up Food Bucks NY Launches at Farmers Markets

Program Doubles the Buying Power of SNAP Shoppers and Invests in New York Farmers

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Field & Fork Network, a leading food and farming nonprofit, is thrilled to announce the launch of their program Double Up Food Bucks NY. The innovative program increases access and affordability of fresh fruits and vegetables for low-income individuals and families across New York State. The program is set to launch on July 1st, 2023, at 65 farmers markets statewide.

Double Up Food Bucks NY seeks to address the pressing issues of food insecurity and nutritional disparities by providing individuals receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with the opportunity to double the value of their benefits at participating farmers markets. This initiative not only supports families but also bolsters local agricultural economies by forging a direct connection between consumers and New York farmers.

"We are proud of the growth Double Up has seen over the last few years. Both urban and rural communities throughout New York State have embraced the program," said Lisa French Co-Founder and Executive Director, Field & Fork Network "This program is designed to make nutritious food more accessible and affordable, while simultaneously supporting NY farmers, and local economies. It’s a win-win-win. Through this one intervention we are strengthening our local food system "

Double Up Food Bucks NY empowers SNAP recipients to stretch their food budgets further, enabling them to purchase twice as many fresh fruits and vegetables. For every dollar spent using SNAP benefits at participating farmers markets, individuals will receive an additional dollar in Double Up Food Bucks, up to $20 per day. The program serves as a catalyst to healthier eating choices, fosters community engagement, and strengthens the local agricultural sector.

This year Field & Fork Network has partnered with 68 farmers markets across New York State to implement the Double Up Food Bucks NY program. The program, which launched in 2014 at 7 Farmers Markets, has grown year over year, and has at present distributed a total of $1.4 Million directly to 634 family farms. This year the program expanded into 15 new farmers markets, serving an additional 5 counties, which include: Steuben, Cortland, Washington, Westchester, and Nassau. By doubling the purchasing power of SNAP recipients at farmers markets, farmers increase sales, and those dollars circulate in the local economy.

"Our market has been a part of the Double Up Food Bucks program since 2014. We have seen how the program has grown from year to year, benefiting both the farmers and the community. Each year the program is offered, the outreach to the community increases. Last year, we gave out over $150,000 in Double Up Bucks that’s three times what we did the previous year," said Sharon Baldi, Market Manager, Clinton Bailey Farmers Market.

Double Up Food Bucks NY is made possible through the collaborative efforts of Field & Fork Network, the New York State Office for Temporary Disability Assistance, local farmers markets, and partners across the state. This public-private partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to fostering healthier communities and a sustainable food system in New York State.

For more information on Double Up Food Bucks NY, including participating farmers markets and program guidelines, please visit www.doubleupnys.com . Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @doubleupnys for updates and inspiring stories from participants.

The Faces of Double Up NY