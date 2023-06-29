Market Analysis: Fluoropolymer Coating Market, Siding Market, Niacinamide Market forecasted for period from 2023 - 2030

The Fluoropolymer Coating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The market is driven by increasing demand from industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction. Fluoropolymer coatings offer benefits such as high resistance to chemicals, heat, and UV, low friction, and non-stick properties. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to high demand from emerging economies like China and India. Moreover, key players like BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., and PPG Industries Inc. are investing in research and development to innovate new products and cater to the growing market demand. The market is expected to reach $2.20 billion by 2030.

The fluoropolymer coating market is highly competitive and is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and electronics. Some of the major players operating in the market are AkzoNobel, Daikin, Whitford, PPG, BASF, Valspar, DuPont, and Beckers. These companies offer a range of fluoropolymer coating products such as PTFE, FEP, ETFE, and others.

In conclusion, the aforementioned companies operating in the fluoropolymer coating market are driving the growth by offering a range of high-quality products to meet the demand from various end-use industries. Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are:

- AkzoNobel: €3.69 billion in 2020

- PPG: $13.8 billion in 2020

- BASF: €59.15 billion in 2020

Fluoropolymer coatings are advanced coatings that offer superior chemical and temperature resistance, nonstick and low friction properties, and excellent dielectric performance. Some of the most common types of fluoropolymer coatings include Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Perfluoroethylene Propylene Copolymer (FEP), Ethylene-Tetrafluoroethylene Copolymer (ETFE), and others. PVDF is used in chemical processing, FEP is used for electrical insulation and PTFE is used for nonstick applications. ETFE coatings are widely used in architectural and construction industries to provide weather and UV resistance to the surfaces. These coatings offer excellent durability, scratch and abrasion resistance, easy-to-clean surfaces, good adhesion, and low coefficient of friction.

Fluoropolymer coating is used in various application areas such as food processing, electrical & electronics, chemical processing, building & construction, and others. In food processing, fluoropolymer coating is used to ensure easy release of food products, reduce friction, and ensure security against contamination. In electrical & electronics, fluoropolymer coating provides protection against moisture, corrosion, and temperature changes.

Fluoropolymer Coatings are expected to dominate the market in the Asia-Pacific region due to the rising demand for fluoropolymer coatings in various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics. The market share percentage valuation of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be around 45%. North America and Europe are also expected to hold a significant market share of around 30% and 20%, respectively. The Latin American and the Middle East & Africa regions are expected to witness moderate growth and hold a market share of around 5% and 2%, respectively. Overall, the global market share of the Fluoropolymer Coating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.60% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Executive Summary:

The global siding market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, primarily driven by the rise in residential and commercial construction activities. Siding products are widely used for enhancing the aesthetic appeal and durability of buildings. The market is segmented based on product type, material, application, and geography. The vinyl siding segment holds the largest market share due to its durability, low maintenance, and cost-effectiveness. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for siding products in emerging economies like China and India. The global siding market size is estimated to reach USD 102.30 billion by 2030.

The global siding market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous players operating in the market. The leading players in the siding market include Alumasc, Boral, James Hardie Industries, Kingspan Panels, Knauf, Asahi Tostem Exterior Building Materials, Tata BlueScope Steel, Designer Panel Systems, Everite Building Products, Etex Group, Lakesmere Group, MBCI, Metalcraft Roofing, National Cladding, Nichiha, Wall Construction, Weathertex, Peter L Brown, Palagio Engineering, Revelstone, Sound Homes, Rockwool International, Ruukki Construction, Shanghai Seventrust Industry, Shenzhen Weigeya Technology, among others.

The sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies for the year 2020 are as follows:

- James Hardie Industries - $2.95 billion

- Nichiha - $580 million

- Kingspan Panels - $1.80 billion

- Knauf - $7.18 billion

- Tata BlueScope Steel - $2.90 billion

Siding is an essential component in constructing a building. There are several types of siding available in the market that builders can use based on preferences, budget, and compatibility with the environment. Wood siding is the most common siding option because it is traditional and durable. Plastic siding is gaining popularity in recent years as it is not only affordable but also resistant to weather, easy to maintain, and comes in various colors. Metal siding is popular among the industrial sector as it offers a modern and sleek look to buildings. Composite siding is an excellent choice for those who want a low-maintenance option that lasts longer than other types. Stone siding offers a luxurious and high-end look to buildings, and it is long-lasting. Other siding options include stucco, brick, and cement board.

Siding is applied to different types of structures, including infrastructure, residential, commercial, industrial, and other buildings. For infrastructure, siding is used on bridges and tunnels to protect them against the elements. In residential buildings, siding is used to improve their appearance and protect the interior from weather damage. It is also used on commercial buildings for the same reasons. In industrial buildings, siding is used for insulation and to protect the building's interior from chemicals.

As per market share percent valuation, North America is expected to hold the largest market share of about 35%, followed by Europe with a share of approximately 30%. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth in the siding market, primarily due to increasing urbanization and rising construction activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The market share of the siding market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to reach around 25%.

Executive Summary:

The global Niacinamide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.00% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Niacinamide, also known as Vitamin B3, is an essential nutrient that has numerous benefits for the skin, including improving complexion, reducing inflammation, and maintaining moisture levels. The increasing demand for natural and organic beauty products is driving the growth of the Niacinamide market, as it is a popular ingredient in such products. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Niacinamide, with China being the largest producer and consumer. The market size for Niacinamide is expected to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2030.

The global niacinamide market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several large and small players. Some of the major players operating in the market include Lonza Group AG, Koninklijke DSM, Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc, Merck KGaA, BASF SE, Foodchem International Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Vertellus Specialties Inc, Fagron NV, Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd, and Brother Enterprises Holding Co., Ltd.

These companies help to grow the niacinamide market by developing and launching new products, expanding their distribution channels, and entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations. They also focus on research and development activities to improve the quality and functionality of their niacinamide products.

Lonza Group AG reported sales revenue of CHF 5.1 billion in 2020. Koninklijke DSM reported sales revenue of €9.9 billion in 2020. BASF SE reported sales revenue of €59.1 billion in 2020.

Niacinamide, also known as Vitamin B3, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays a vital role in maintaining overall health and well-being. It is available in various forms, including Powder, Granular, and Liquid. Each of these types has unique properties and features that make it suitable for different applications.

Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 that offers a range of applications in various industries. In human nutrition, it is an essential nutrient used to address several health conditions such as high cholesterol, diabetes, and nervous system disorders. As a pharmaceutical, it is used to treat skin conditions like acne, rosacea, and eczema. In animal nutrition, it is used as a feed additive to improve production and prevent diseases. In cosmeceuticals, it is a popular ingredient in skincare products that help to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Niacinamide market due to the high demand for personal care and cosmetic products, particularly in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The report suggests that the Asia Pacific region will account for more than 50% of the global Niacinamide market share by the end of 2025. The report suggests that Europe and North America will collectively account for more than 30% of the global Niacinamide market share by the end of 2025. Other regions like Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness growth in the Niacinamide market due to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, functional food products, and dietary supplements. Overall, the global Niacinamide market is expected to witness significant growth over the next few years, with an expected market share of around 85% by the end of 2025.

