63% OF CONSUMERS SAY DIVERSE REPRESENTATION IN ADVERTISING IS IMPORTANT; 47% LIKELY TO BUY FROM BRANDS THAT FEATURE DIVERSITY, NUMERATOR REPORTS

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released new data on diverse representation in advertising, sourced from a sentiment survey of over 1,200 consumers, equally balanced between Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, and Boomers+. Overall, 63% of consumers say diverse representation in advertising is important to them, though younger, urban, and racially diverse shoppers place a higher emphasis on the importance of diversity and its positive impact than older, rural, and white consumers.

Overall Representation Findings:

Nearly two-thirds of consumers think diverse representation in advertising is important. 63% say diverse representation in advertising is definitely or somewhat important to them, while only 16% say it is unimportant.

Racial and ethnic diversity, age diversity, and disability representation were listed as most important across generations. When asked which types of diversity are important or compelling in advertising, 62% of consumers cite racial and ethnic diversity, followed by age diversity (56%), disability representation (56%), LGBTQ+ representation (37%) and gender identity (34%). Younger consumers place a higher importance than older generations on LGBTQ+ representation and gender identity. 45% of Gen Z shoppers and 40% of Millennials say LGBTQ+ representation is important or compelling; 40% of Gen Z and 44% of Millennials say the same of gender identity.

The majority of consumers say diversity in advertising has a positive impact on society. Overall, 51% of consumers say it has a positive impact, with certain groups skewing higher: Gen Z (58%), Millennial (55%), urban (59%), Black (71%), Asian (62%) and Hispanic/Latino (58%) consumers.

Advertisements that feature diverse representation can sway consumer purchasing. 47% of consumers say they are likely to buy from a brand that includes diversity in their ads, while 41% say representation would not impact their decision to buy products. Only 12% of consumers say they are unlikely to buy from brands who feature diverse representation.

Consumers are split on the current level of diverse representation in advertising. While 47% of consumers believe the amount of representation is "just right," 31% think there is too much and the remaining 22% believe there is not enough. Gen Z and Black consumers want more diversity. Gen Z is 44% more likely and Black consumers are 76% more likely to say that there is not enough diverse representation in advertising, while Boomers+ consumers are 30% more likely to say there is too much, along with Gen X consumers (22% more likely).

While 47% of consumers believe the amount of representation is “just right,” 31% think there is too much and the remaining 22% believe there is not enough.

Importance of Diversity Representation in Advertising, By Generation

Percentage of Consumers Responding

Total Gen Z Millennial Gen X Boomers+ Racial & Ethnic Diversity 62% 66% 64% 55% 63% Age Diversity 56% 51% 56% 53% 64% Disability Representation 56% 54% 54% 50% 64% LGBTQ+ Representation 37% 45% 40% 32% 31% Gender Identity 34% 40% 44% 29% 25% Religious Representation 28% 29% 32% 28% 25%

Source: Numerator Surveys, June 2023

LGBTQ+ Representation Findings:

44% of consumers agree that LGBTQ+ representation in advertising is important. When specifically asked about LGBTQ+ representation, 44% strongly or somewhat agreed with the statement "it is important to have LGBTQ+ representation in advertising." Different generations and ethnicities were even more likely to agree, including Gen Z, Millennials, Black consumers, Asian consumers and Hispanic/Latino consumers.

Over three-quarters of consumers feel positive or neutral when they see LGBTQ+ individuals or themes represented in advertisements. Positivity and neutrality around LGBTQ+ representation is again significantly higher among younger, urban and racially diverse shoppers. 24% of shoppers report feeling negatively about LGBTQ+ representation, which is higher among Boomers+, rural and Midwest shoppers.

Consumers are split on whether LGBTQ+ representation in advertising has a positive impact on society. 37% of consumers do not think LGBTQ+ representation has a positive impact on society, while 34% think it has a positive impact and 29% are neutral. The positive impact varies heavily by age, race, urbanicity and regionality. Over 40% of Gen Z, Millennials, urban, Black, Asian and Hispanic/Latino shoppers think LGBTQ+ representation has a positive impact. Over 40% of Gen X, Boomers, Rural, White and Midwest shoppers think it has a negative impact.

LGBTQ+ representation affects consumers' buying habits. 40% of shoppers say they are likely or very likely to buy from a brand that includes LGBTQ+ representation in their advertisements or product offerings, 21% say they are unlikely or very unlikely to do so, and 39% say it has no impact on their purchasing decisions.

Numerator’s Quick Pulse representation survey was fielded 6/01/23–6/03/23 to 1,202 individuals, equally balanced between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers+.

