Organic Food and Beverages Market by Type, Research, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2031

global organic food and beverages market size

Increase in income levels, rise in awareness regarding advantages of organic products, and improved organic farming techniques.

organic food and beverages intake have encouraged the growth of the global organic food and beverages market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Organic Food and Beverages Market by Product Type, Process, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global organic food and beverages market size is expected to reach $860.625.7 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Organic foods and beverages intake is expected to provide ample advantages over conventional foods. Organic products help to get free from the adverse effects of the inorganic foods and support to lead a healthy life. The global organic food and beverages market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in income levels, rise in awareness regarding advantages of organic products, and improved organic farming techniques. The demand for organic food and beverages is anticipated to quadruple by 2031 as compared to its size in 2020. In addition, due to huge growth potential, the market attracts more number of investors and governments of many countries are coming up with new investment policies to encourage the organic farming, which creates huge growth opportunities for the organic food and beverages market to nurture in the near future. However, factors such as high price of organic products and low shelf life are expected to hinder the organic food and beverages market growth.

The Key Market Players:

WhiteWave Foods Co.,

Hain celestial Group, Inc.,

General Mills Inc.

United Natural Foods, Inc.,

SpartanNash Company,

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.,

Dean Foods Company,

Starbucks Corporation,

The Kroger Co.,

Whole Foods Market Inc.

“The outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020 significantly boosted the demand for the organic food products across the globe. Health consciousness among the people increased exponentially. As a result, the demand for the clean labelled food products and healthy products increased at a significant rate. As per the Organic Trade Association, the U.S. witnessed an all-time high sales of the organic food in its history in 2020.”

According to the organic food and beverages market analysis, the market is segmented based on product type, process, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the organic food and beverages market is segmented into organic foods and vegetables, organic meat, fish and poultry, organic dairy products, organic frozen and processed foods, organic non-dairy beverages, organic coffee and tea, organic beer and wine, and other organic food and beverages. On the basis of process, the market is segregated into processed and unprocessed. On the basis of distribution channel, the organic food and beverages market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, online sales channels, and others (food service, groceries, & others). On the basis of region, the global organic food and beverages market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of process, the unprocessed segment dominated the organic food and beverages market, garnering 93.0% of the organic food and beverages market share in 2020. The fresh and unprocessed organic food and beverages are beneficial for health. The processed food are carcinogenic and hence the demand for the unprocessed organic food products is high.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online sales segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The rapid penetration of the online groceries and online food delivery platforms across the globe coupled with the rise in adoption of smartphones and rise in number of internet users are the major factors that are expected to propel the growth of the online sales channel. The supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for 35.2% of the market share in 2020 and was the dominating market. This is attributed to the increased penetration of the supermarket and hypermarkets in the developed regions like Europe and North America. It serves as a popular sales channel in the developed market for purchasing groceries and other food items.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of organic products, rise in disposable income of the consumers, and improving standard of living in the region are the major factors that influence the market growth.

Key Findings of Study:

Organic coffee and tea segment dominated the global organic food and beverages market Trends in 2020, and is expected to reach $189,881.7 by 2031.

Based on process, the processed segment is noticed to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the 35.2% of the total market share in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of nearly 18.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. accounted for 41.5% of the market share in the global organic food and beverages market Forecast in 2020.

