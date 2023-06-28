Chatbot Market Will Grow Exponentially US$ 39,044.58 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 22.8% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Chatbot Market- insightSLICE

Growing adoption of chatbot products in packaging, construction, automotive & electronics, global sales is expected to reach US$ 39,044.58 Million by 2032.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Chatbot Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, usage, Industry verticals, deployment type, and competitive landscape.

The Global Chatbot Market was estimated to be US$ 5,012.21 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 39,044.58 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 22.8%.

Chatbots are software applications that utilize natural language processing and artificial intelligence to understand human needs and guide them to the desired outcome with minimal effort by the end user.

They act as virtual assistants for customer experience touchpoints. Chatbots are basically used for dialogue purposes, including customer service and information acquisition. Some chatbots use sophisticated natural language processing systems, while many simpler systems scan the input for keywords in order to fetch a reply with the most appropriate keywords or the most similar words from the database.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for messenger applications and the increasing demand for customer analytics. Due to the growing number of messenger applications and the acquisition of a large customer base, integrating chatbots with messengers yields a high return on investment, as approaching customers on their preferred application significantly improves the customer experience. Messenger apps allow chatbots to save user history for future purposes, personalizing and enhancing the user's customer experience.

Marketing and sales teams are often under a lot of pressure to increase sales and constantly improve the customer sales experience. In contrast to traditional customer service, chatbots are available round the clock, even if sales personnel fail to attend to customer queries. Chatbots help support customers without being limited by working hour constraints. Additionally, chatbots can handle a large number of queries simultaneously without becoming overworked.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global Chatbot market is mainly classified into Type, Usage, Industry vertical, deployment type, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into Software and Services.

On the basis of usage, the market is categorized into websites, contact centres, social media, and mobile platforms. Contact centres are significant players in this category and are expected to grow at a much faster pace in the forecasted period. Additionally, with the advancement of technology across the globe, social media is expected to grow in the upcoming years.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into several categories, including financial services, healthcare, communication, retail & e-commerce, travel and hospitality, government, education, and utilities. In terms of vertical, Retail and E-commerce are currently the largest players. With the unprecedented rise in online shopping and changing perspectives on e-commerce, this segment is bound to grow significantly in the coming years. Chatbots are gaining popularity in various sectors due to their benefits, such as visual presence and connectivity. The travel and tourism sector is expected to experience the fastest growth in the forecasted period.

Many banking and financial service providers are implementing chatbots. The implementation of chatbots helps in cross-selling and reducing customer costs. The advancement of technology is expected to aid the financial sector in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

North America is a major hub for startups and the chatbot industry. In the year 2022, North America dominated the market. Following this region, the Asia Pacific is the second-largest hub, with countries like India and China, which have a very large population, contributing significantly. With rising disposable incomes and technological advancements, this region is expected to experience significant growth in the forecasted period.

Many companies in various sectors are adopting chatbots because they increase work efficiency, improve customer experience, and help reduce a lot of human effort.

Key players in the Chatbot market are IBM Corporation, Creative virtual Ltd, Avaamo Inc., Egain Corporation, Nuance communications Inc. (Microsoft Corp), CX Solutions, Artificial solutions, 24/7 Customers among others.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

• Software

• services

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞:

• Bifurcated into Websites

• Contact centers

• Social Media

• Mobile platform

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥:

• Financial services

• Healthcare

• Communication

• Retail

• Travel and Hospitality

• Government

• Education

• Utilities

𝐁𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• On-premises

• On-cloud

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

