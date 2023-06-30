Get Ready to Hit the Open Road with Pam R. Johnson Davis' Feel-Good Anthem "Road Trip"

"Road Trip" by Pam R. Johnson Davis

I wanted to write a song that is reflective of my own journey & would also celebrate the rich history of Black music.” — Pam R. Johnson Davis

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning indie singer-songwriter Pam R. Johnson Davis announced the release of her new single, "Road Trip.” The song’s arrival is timely to honor the conclusion of African American Music Appreciation Month.

"Road Trip" is a celebration of freedom, love, and the open road. A blend of R&B, soul, and country, the track sets itself apart by its distinct acoustic melody & soaring vocals that are sure to get you singing & snapping along. “Road Trip” is a fitting tribute to the legacy of African American musicians and their roots in the foundations of country, soul, folk, and R&B music.

"I wanted to write a song that is reflective of my own journey & would also celebrate the rich history of Black music," says Johnson Davis. Her husband, guitarist Mico Davis, joins her on the track as the lead musician & producer. He adds, "It was important for us to create a song that crosses genre boundaries, to build a sound that is both unique and familiar.”

"Road Trip" is the perfect song to listen to while you're cruising down the highway. It's a song that will make you feel good and remind you to enjoy the view along the way. You can hear Johnson Davis & Davis perform “Road Trip” live during their set at the legendary Southport Art Festival in Chicago on Saturday July 8th from 4-5:15pm.

“Road Trip” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

About Pam R. Johnson Davis

Pam R. Johnson Davis (aka "Unapologetically Pam") is an award-winning singer/songwriter, poet, speaker, and historian. Believing in the healing power of music & lyrics to infuse joy, her work has garnered many accolades, including two Global Music Awards. With a voice that is tender, yet powerful, she manages to defy genre-specific norms and instead melds R&B, Soul, Pop, Jazz, Indie, Funk & Country music all into one electrifying audience experience. Learn more about her work & see upcoming events at unapologeticallypam.com