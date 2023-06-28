Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market Size Worth USD 34.5 billion, Globally, by 2031 | CAGR of 5.1%

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Trends

The rising prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease is anticipated to fuel the growth of the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market Size was Valued at USD 21.0 billion in 2021 and is Anticipated to Garner USD 34.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

• The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market. This is due to the increase in number of government initiatives to protect patients with inflammatory bowel disease, as those patients were more prone to acquire infection due to their immunosuppressive therapies.

• The pharmaceutical sector opened new approaches and collaborations in the industry to respond to the urgent needs of the pandemic.

• The market is anticipated to grow even more in the post-pandemic.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, growing awareness of the disease across the world, increase in development of new drugs, increased government support for the management of inflammatory bowel disease drives the growth of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market. Based on type, the Crohn’s disease segment is likely to maintain its dominance through 2031.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4318

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• Celltrion Healthcare

• Eli-Lilly

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Merck & Co, Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

• UCB S.A.

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market based on type, drug class, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the Crohn’s disease segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ulcerative colitis segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on drug class, the TNF inhibitors segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the JAK inhibitors segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The research also encompasses a study of the segments such as corticosteroids, aminosalicylates, anti-integrin, IL inhibitors and others.

Based on distribution channel, the drug store and retail pharmacy segment was largest market in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online pharmacy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the hospital pharmacy segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecasted timeframe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4318

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.