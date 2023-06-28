Coveo's AI Platform Earns Coveted ISO 27001 Certification: Setting the Standard for Security and Trust

Coveo’s market-leading AI Platform, the Coveo Relevance Cloud™, continues demonstrating strength in security by achieving global security standard with ISO 27001

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and LONDON, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI platforms that transform digital experiences with intelligent search, recommendations, 1:1 personalization, and merchandising, today announced that it has received ISO 27001 certification, highlighting its laser focus on customer security. ISO 27001 is the leading international standard focused on information security, developed to help organizations protect their information systematically and cost-effectively by adopting an Information Security Management System.

Coveo earned this important recognition through its commitment to upholding the confidentiality, integrity and availability of its customers’ data while complying with applicable laws and regulations. This helps Coveo customers navigate the changing security implications of data in AI.

To achieve the ISO 27001 certification, organizations must demonstrate a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing sensitive information, including employee and customer data, financial information, and information entrusted to it by third parties.

“We are proud to have achieved the ISO 27001 certification, reaffirming our commitment to data security and privacy. At Coveo, we have built a foundation of trust, empowering our customers and partners to embrace the limitless possibilities of AI with confidence,” said Anne Theriault, VP of Legal, DPO and CISO. “By adhering to rigorous security standards, we are helping to ensure that our cutting-edge capabilities and solutions can empower businesses to harness the transformative power of AI while minimizing the risks and vulnerabilities.”

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for the establishment and certification of an ISMS. The standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving a documented ISMS within the context of the organization’s overall business risks. It sets forth a risk-based approach that focuses on adequate and proportionate security controls that protect information assets and give confidence to interested parties.

Additional resources:

For more information about Coveo’s platform security.

Read about Coveo’s Commitment to Security & Reliability: Cornerstones of Amazing Digital Experiences on the Coveo Blog.

Watch an on-demand demo of the new Coveo Relevance Generative Answering™ to see how Coveo is helping make generative AI secure for the enterprise.

About Coveo

We believe AI is a competitive imperative to deliver the delightful and relevant digital experiences people expect, while maximizing profitability. Coveo accelerates the application of AI platforms in enterprises, helping them personalize and profitize every experience at scale.

The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ platform is a market-leading AI platform that enhances search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising intelligence in digital experiences across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Coveo’s platform includes analytics, AI model testing capabilities, and can easily integrate into almost any digital user experience a large enterprise delivers. Our platform is cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless.

Coveo has been a pioneer in the application of AI within the enterprise. Our Coveo Relevance Generative Answering capability, which integrates LLM technologies with Coveo's platform to feed generative AI with a common, secure unified index and real-time content, helps to drive relevance at scale, consistent factuality, secure sources of truth across all channels, and specifically solves the key challenges found with other generative ai platforms for the enterprise.

We help hundreds of the world’s leading brands create tangible financial value. We believe our platform is differentiated by its sophisticated applied AI, designed to deliver highly relevant, bespoke digital experiences that drive superior business outcomes. In addition, our platform’s scalability, rapid time to value, enterprise-grade security and compliance, and native integrations with other third-party technology applications set us apart. We are a Salesforce Summit ISVforce Partner, an SAPⓇ Endorsed App, and an Adobe Accelerate Exchange Partner.

ABOUT SCHELLMAN

Schellman Compliance, LLC is a leading national provider of attestation and compliance services - and the only company in the world that is a CPA firm, an ISO Certification Body, a globally licensed be PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, and a FedRAMP 3PAO. Renowned for expertise tempered by practical experience, our professionals provide superior client service balanced by steadfast independence. Schellman’s approach builds successful, long-term relationships and allows our clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives using a single third party assessor.



Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking information”). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, ”could”, “might”, “will”, “achieve”, “occur”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “continue”, “target”, “opportunity”, “strategy”, “scheduled”, “outlook”, “forecast”, “projection”, or “prospect”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates, and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, actual results may vary from the forward-looking information contained herein. Certain assumptions made in preparing the forward-looking information contained in herein include, without limitation: our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and implement our growth strategy; our ability to attract new customers, both domestically and internationally; the success of our efforts to expand our product portfolio and market reach; our ability to maintain successful strategic relationships with partners and other third parties; our future capital requirements; the available liquidity under our revolving credit facility; the accuracy of our estimates of market opportunity and growth forecasts; our success in identifying and evaluating, as well as financing and integrating, any acquisitions, partnerships, or joint ventures; our ability to execute on our expansion plans; the significant influence of our principal shareholders; and the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to macro-economic uncertainties and the risk factors described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Information Form available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made.

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

You should not rely on this forward-looking information, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by this forward-looking information as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other public filings that we make available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com from time to time. The forward-looking information provided in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date hereof, and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Highwire PR

Coveo

media@coveo.com

+1 418-263-1111