Linklogis’ Founder Charles Song Won the Asian Banker's Innovation Leadership Award for 2023

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, China, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Asian Banker's Future of Finance Summit was held in Bangkok, and the winners for Innovation Leadership Achievement Awards 2023 were announced. Charles Song, the founder, chairman and CEO of Linklogis, was granted the Asian Banker's Innovation Leadership Award.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Singapore, the Asia Banker is a leading authoritative research and consulting institution in the financial services industry that operates across the world, with branches in China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Africa, and the Middle East, as well as offices in London, New York, and Silicon Valley. The Asian Banker is highly recognized in the global financial industry.

The Asian Banker runs the most prestigious and influential awards programs in the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific region. With rigorous evaluation process and strict standards, many institutions and enterprises are competing for the awards programs due to its authority and fairness. The Asian Banker's Innovation Leadership Achievement Award, held once every three years, is widely acknowledged by the financial services industry as the highest possible accolade available to professionals in the industry globally. The assessment for the award is based on criteria including a distinguished career, the vision and commitment as an innovation champion and facilitator, and significant achievements.

In 2023, the Innovation Leadership Achievement award was granted to the following 6 leaders: Charles Song from China, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Linklogis. Nguyen Manh Tuong from Vietnam, the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of MoMo. Vijay Shekhar Sharma from India, the Founder and CEO of Paytm. Martha Sazon from Philippines, the President and CEO of GCash/Mynt. Lawrence Chan from Singapore, the Group CEO of NETS. Wanna Noparbhorn from Thailand, the Managing Director of National ITMX.

As the first supply chain finance technology SaaS enterprise listed in China, Linklogis aims to re-define and transform supply chain finance through technology and innovation. According to China Insights Consultancy, Linklogis ranked No.1 in the third-party supply chain finance technology solution market in China for three consecutive years.

With rich experience in the technology and financial services industry, Charles Song has a profound insight and understanding of the acute bottlenecks of the supply chain finance ecosystem, and has been committed to introducing innovative technologies, including AI, blockchain, cloud technology and big data, into the supply chain finance businesses, enabling Linklogis to maintain a leading position in innovative technological services in the supply chain field. As of December 31, 2022, the accumulated transaction volume processed by Linklogis has exceeded RMB800 billion. In 2022, Linklogis Supply Chain Multi-tier AR Transfer Platform won Best Blockchain or Distributed Ledger Technology award in China by the Asian Banker.

