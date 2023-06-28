Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,215 in the last 365 days.

Wayne Bank Ranks in Top 100 Performing Banks in U.S.

/EIN News/ -- HONESDALE, Pa., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Banker has conducted its rankings of the top-performing banks of 2023. Wayne Bank, a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market – NWFL), has been evaluated by American Banker on profitability, efficiency, capital adequacy, and asset quality based on a three-year average return. Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, is pleased to announce that Wayne Bank has ranked number eighty-four out of two hundred in the $2 billion to $10 billion asset size category.

Financial industry professionals turn to American Banker, every day and throughout the day, to stay maximally informed — drilling down on complex issues, keeping up with breaking news, and downloading research and data.

“We are honored to be recognized for our strong financial performance. For over 150 years, we have been committed to helping our employees, customers, and communities we serve achieve their financial goals,” stated Mr. Donnelly.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 29 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York, including those offices operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol— NWFL.

Contact: Kristen E. Lancia, CFMP, Vice President
Email: kristen.lancia@waynebank.com
Phone: (570) 253-8594

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Wayne Bank Ranks in Top 100 Performing Banks in U.S.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more