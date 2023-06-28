ReShape Lifesciences® Presents Data on its Proprietary Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ Device at the ASMBS 2023 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today presented data on its proprietary Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) device in an e-poster at the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) 2023 Annual Meeting, being held in Las Vegas, NV, June 25 - 29, 2023.



“Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) remains challenging to effectively treat, despite medication, surgery and diet,” stated Jonathan Waataja, Ph.D. Director of Research at ReShape Lifesciences. “ReShape’s DBSN™ device selectively modulates vagal block and stimulation to the liver and pancreas to manage blood glucose. Increased glycemic control has been demonstrated in a Zucker rat model of T2DM as well as in an alloxan treated swine model of T2DM. In-vivo evidence in swine suggests that multiple applications of stimulation of the celiac branch did not cause beta cell exhaustion using the DBSN™ device and, with further studies, may hold significant promise to treat T2DM.”

E-Poster Details:

Poster Title: The Insulin Response to Oral Glucose Tolerance Tests did not Diminish Following Prolonged Stimulation of the Vagus Nerve Celiac Branch in the Study of a Novel Bioelectronic Treatment for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

The Insulin Response to Oral Glucose Tolerance Tests did not Diminish Following Prolonged Stimulation of the Vagus Nerve Celiac Branch in the Study of a Novel Bioelectronic Treatment for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Poster Number: A223

A223 Author: Jonathan J. Waataja, Ph.D.

Jonathan J. Waataja, Ph.D. Session: E-Posters

E-Posters Date: June 27, 2023

June 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 am -12:30 pm PT

In swine experiments (n=3) glycemic control was assessed by applying stimulation and block for the duration of six 4-hour oral glucose tolerance tests (OGTTs). The total cumulative time was 24 hours which may lead to beta cell exhaustion. To test for exhaustion blood insulin was measured during an OGTT prior to and following experiments. The insulin response was quantified by calculating the area under the curve (AUC) of insulin versus time (µIU/mL*min=area unit (AU)). There was an apparent, but non-significant, increase in baseline insulin following stimulation and block experiments (pre-experiments =10.7±2.6 µIU/mL, post-experiments=15.4±2.9 µIU/mL, p=0.28). In terms of overall response there was no significant change in AUC (pre-experiments =3906±565 AU, post-experiments=5866±698 AU, p=0.09).

“The presentation of this data at such an important industry conference is a testament to the strength of the pre-clinical evidence showing our proprietary DBSN™ device’s potential to address the enormous T2DM market,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. “The DBSN™ device has the potential to deliver truly personalized therapy by being able to adjust insulin production, as needed, for any individual, thus potentially reducing their dependence on medication. Given the promise of this approach, we will continue to seek non-dilutive funding from organizations such as the NIH, while simultaneously working with top researchers and industry leading strategic corporate partners to potentially bring this novel therapeutic to market.”

About Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ Device

The Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system is a novel therapeutic concept that is implanted minimally invasively and delivers bio-electronic neuromodulation of vagus nerve branches that are innervating organs which regulate plasma glucose. The DBSN™ system stimulates vagus celiac fibers of the pancreas to release insulin during stimulation, while blocking the hepatic vagal branch, innervating the liver, to decrease glucose release and decrease insulin resistance following ligation. The DBSN™ system utilizes a proprietary, reversable and adjustable electrical blockade felt to be key to the future of personalized medicine. The DBSN™ system is superior to both standalone stimulation of the vagus nerve that has shown mixed results, and vagus nerve ligation that has undesirable effects.

About ReShape Lifesciences™

ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. ReShapeCare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight loss patients led by board-certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements that the DBSN™ device, with further studies, may hold significant promise to treat T2DM and our efforts to potentially bring this novel therapeutic to market . These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

949-276-6042

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

(917)-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com



