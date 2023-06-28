Activewear Market Driven by Increasing Numbers of Young and Old People are Engaging in Physical Activity and Sports

Reports And Data

Increase in work-related diseases including stress and obesity which is the major factor driving the activewear market revenue growth.

The global activewear market size was USD 393.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report from Reports and Data, the activewear market had a global size of USD 393.20 Billion in 2021. It is projected to exhibit a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing health consciousness among individuals and the rising popularity of lightweight and innovative activewear.

Activewear serves as suitable attire for both exercise and casual occasions. It combines style and comfort, making it ideal for workouts or leisure activities. While activewear can be worn for various purposes, its initial design was primarily focused on exercise. The garments are designed with functionality in mind, utilizing performance fabrics that facilitate moisture-wicking and provide flexibility.

To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5435

Top Profiled Companies in the Global Activewear Market Report:

Adidas, Nike, PUMA SE, PVH Corp., ASICS Corporation, Hanesbrands Inc., The Gap, Inc., Skechers USA, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, and Under Armour®, Inc.

Restraints of Activewear Market

• Intense Competition: The activewear market is highly competitive, with numerous established brands and new entrants vying for market share. This intense competition puts pressure on pricing, profit margins, and innovation, making it challenging for companies to differentiate themselves and maintain a competitive edge.

• Sustainability Concerns: As consumer awareness of environmental issues grows, there is increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. The activewear market faces pressure to adopt sustainable practices throughout the supply chain, from sourcing raw materials to manufacturing processes and packaging. Meeting these sustainability requirements can be costly and may pose challenges for some companies.

• Changing Fashion Trends: The activewear market is influenced by evolving fashion trends and consumer preferences. Companies need to stay abreast of the latest trends and adapt their product offerings accordingly. Failure to anticipate and respond to changing fashion preferences can result in excess inventory or missed opportunities.

• Supply Chain Disruptions: The activewear market relies on global supply chains for sourcing materials, manufacturing, and distribution. Disruptions such as natural disasters, geopolitical conflicts, trade disputes, or transportation issues can impact the supply chain, leading to delays, increased costs, and reduced product availability.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Click here to know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/activewear-market

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Tops & T-Shirts

• Sweatpants & Yoga Pants

• Skirts & Shorts

• Tracksuits

• Sweatshirts/Jackets

• Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Cotton

• Polyester

• Neoprene

• Polypropylene

• Spandex

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Offline

• Online

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Men

• Women

• Kids

Key Takeaways of the Global Activewear Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Activewear industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Activewear market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Activewear market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Request for Customization of the Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5435

Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.

Get Explore More Related Links

Bioactive Ingredients Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bioactive-ingredients-market

Carbonated Soft Drink Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/carbonated-soft-drink-market

Roll-Your-Own Tobacco Product Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/roll-your-own-tobacco-product-market

Dye Sublimated Apparel Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dye-sublimated-apparel-market

Household Slicer Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/household-slicer-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.