Asset Entities Launches its AI Bot on Discord as part of its AE360DDM Suite of Services

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) (the “Company” or “Asset Entities”), is a provider of digital marketing, content delivery, and Discord Design, Development and Management services. Asset Entities has officially launched its new AI Bot “Eddie” in its new discord server, https://discord.gg/ae360ddm. You can ask Eddie specific questions, ask him to create or find images, as well as ask him to weigh in on any subject matter “humanly” imaginable.

“We are excited about our new AI Bot which we believe will enhance the customer experience and be offered as a new feature of our AE.360.DDM suite of services,” said Arshia Sarkhani, Chief Executive Officer of Asset Entities. “Our AI Bot creates an amazing experience for users, and we invite our existing customers as well as those who are just learning about Asset Entities and our services, to click the Discord link above, accept the “invite,” go to the “Eddie” channels, interact with him, and enjoy the experience,” says Mr. Sarkhani.

The tech team at Asset Entities is led by Mr. Derek Dunlop, Chief Experience Officer, who has over a decade of experience working in the “Ai, Ar, Vr, IoT” space which has allowed the Company to bring to life next generation experiences for our Discord users as part of our services. Over his career, Mr. Dunlop has worked on strategic development for James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment, for digital visual effects company WETA Digital, founded by Peter Jackson, and for Sir Richard Branson as Head of Media and Technology Worldwide at Virgin Entertainment.

To learn about the AE.360.DDM suite of services, go to ae360ddm.com or https://discord.gg/ae360ddm. We also invite you to visit the new Avatar website at AEAiAv.com.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly-traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities.

The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses.

Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

