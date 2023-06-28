Revealing the secrets of the human proteome with Olink® Insight: Exploring findings from one of the world's largest health studies

/EIN News/ -- UPPSALA, Sweden, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced the availability of new findings into the variability of the human proteome, based on measurements of approximately 1,500 proteins in over 50,000 participants from the UK Biobank (UKB). The findings will be shared through the Normal Ranges tool on Olink Insight, providing researchers with an unprecedented view into the biological variations in protein levels, measured for the first time at population scale. This unique dataset represents a dramatic expansion of the information presented in Olink Insight and promises to significantly advance scientific understanding of the human proteome.



In April 2023, over 50,000 samples from UKB, analyzed on the Olink platform, were released to the scientific community as the largest collection of proteomic data to date. The first addition of normal protein ranges based on the UKB data on Olink Insight contains data on approximately 1,500 proteins, while the second phase release will cover up to ~ 3,000 proteins. Measuring thousands of proteins at a population scale will enable researchers to interrogate mechanisms that underlie disease and accelerate the development of new biomarkers and therapeutics.

“The large-scale UKB cohort gives scientists a clear view into the normal variability of protein levels in humans, providing an invaluable resource guiding informed decisions in their research,“ said Markus Sällman Almén, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Olink. “This release of high-quality protein biomarker data, along with proper analysis and visualization, is a major step forward in accelerating the adoption of proteomics in the research community and our understanding of the dynamic plasma proteome. We look forward to the discoveries that will come now that the UKB data is available to the wider scientific community.”

“We are delighted that researchers will be able to view normal values derived from UK Biobank proteomic data from within the Olink platform. Detailed proteomic data presents a new opportunity for scientists to gain a deeper understanding of the mechanisms of disease to develop new preventive treatments, and we look forward to findings emerging,” said Dr. Lucy Burkitt-Gray, Lead Data Analyst, UK Biobank.



Olink continues to lead the way in building the world’s most advanced and accessible scientific tools for understanding complex proteomic data. The Insight platform further demonstrates Olink’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art research technologies that enable community-driven research by simplifying the data management experience and revealing the true value hidden within. Using the Normal Ranges tool, investigators will be able to rapidly compare variability in their samples to that of a "normal" cohort, yielding the most scientifically rigorous guidance for future studies. Armed with the ability to easily explore the complex variability of proteins, scientists have a powerful new tool for identifying specific biomarkers associated with human disease.

More details about Olink Insight are available on the Olink website at https://insight.olink.com

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About UK Biobank

UK Biobank is a large-scale biomedical database and research resource containing anonymized genetic, lifestyle and health information from half a million UK participants. UK Biobank’s database, which includes blood samples, heart and brain scans and genetic data of the volunteer participants, is globally accessible to approved researchers who are undertaking health-related research that’s in the public interest. UK Biobank’s resource was opened for research use in April 2012. Since then, 30,000 researchers from 100 countries have been approved to use it and more than 7,000 peer-reviewed papers that used the resource have now been published.

You can find out more about UK Biobank at http://www.ukbiobank.ac.uk

