71% of Self-identified Snorers Have Never Consulted a Healthcare Professional

National survey identifies major obstacles to treating snoring and sleep issues

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSA), a leading CPAP alternative for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (“OSA”), announced the results of a survey conducted in partnership with Prodege, a cutting-edge consumer marketing and insights platform, on the major obstacles to identifying and treating snoring and OSA, including a lack of awareness of where to seek medical advice.



Key findings of the survey of 1,000 people 18 years and older, include:

41% of survey participants snore, or know someone who snores

74% know snoring is an indicator for OSA

54% are aware that OSA is associated with comorbidities such as heart failure, stroke, and diabetes

Yet 71% of snorers have never consulted a healthcare professional about their snoring

58% of snorers do not know which type of healthcare professional to talk to about sleep issues

70% of snorers report that they have not been treated

74% of snorers interfere with someone else’s sleep and 72% interfere with their own sleep

57% of snorers are unaware that it is possible to be tested for OSA at home

94% of snorers who have used CPAP identified specific issues and 37% stopped using it



OSA is the recurring collapse of the airway during sleep, resulting in oxygen shortages and abrupt awakenings accompanied by snoring, gasping, or choking. In addition to daytime sleepiness, OSA is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity and type 2 diabetes. Patients with untreated OSA are 23 times more likely to suffer a heart attack and four times more likely to have a stroke. It is estimated that more than one billion people worldwide and over 74 million people in North America suffer from OSA. Approximately 56 million of those 74 million people in North America are undiagnosed.

“Inaction among snorers, despite strong awareness that snoring is linked with OSA and comorbidities, is one of the novel and alarming findings from this survey. The survey results indicate that snorers do not know which type of medical practitioner to consult and have trepidations about the testing and treatment options presented to them,” said Len Liptak, Chief Executive Officer of ProSomnus. “Snorers are largely unaware of convenient home sleep testing options and patient friendly, efficacious and safe, non-CPAP treatments such as precision oral devices.”

“Obstructive Sleep Apnea treatment is one of the largest healthcare challenges and medtech business opportunities,” said Laing Rikkers, Executive Chair of ProSomnus. “It is well established that CPAP compliance is low and that there is a need for safe, effective, and easy alternatives. ProSomnus has demonstrated that precision oral appliances, delivered by trained dentists, are a reimbursed, scalable, fast-growing, and patient-preferred option. The Prodege survey shows that more education is required, and ProSomnus is committed to raising awareness in the clinical community, as well as in the general population to help accelerate getting patients into treatment for this serious condition.”

The online survey was conducted from April 17-20, 2023 using Prodege’s A.I.-enabled, DIY programming solution, Pollfish, among 1,000 individuals demographically representative of the general U.S. population.

More information about OSA and health risks associated with it is available at www.KnowMoreOSA.com.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) is a leading CPAP alternative for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, a serious medical disease affecting over 1 billion people worldwide, that is associated with comorbidities including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus intraoral medical devices are engineered to precisely track the treatment plan and anatomy for each patient. Non-invasive, patient preferred and easy to use, ProSomnus devices have demonstrated excellent efficacy, safety, adherence, and overall outcomes in a growing body of clinical investigations. ProSomnus precision intraoral devices are FDA-cleared, patented, and covered by commercial medical insurance, Medicare, TRICARE and many Government sponsored healthcare plans around the world, representing over 200 million covered lives. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

About Prodege, LLC

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a cutting-edge marketing and consumer insights platform that leverages its global audience of reward program members to power its business solutions. Bolstered in 2021 by a major investment by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm and three strategic acquisitions in 2022, our innovative offerings will continue to enable leading brands and agencies to gather insights and market to their target audiences. Through deep consumer profiling, our clients can more effectively acquire new customers, boost engagement, increase revenue, and drive brand loyalty and product adoption. Visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.



