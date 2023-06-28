IDEX Biometrics: Approved prospectus 28 June 2023

/EIN News/ -- Reference is made to the notice on 24 May 2023 regarding completion a private placement of 147.1 million shares at NOK 0.85 per share in IDEX Biometrics ASA, and subsequent notices relating to the private placement.

Listing of 63,860,016 of the new shares was subject to an approved listing prospectus. The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Norwegian: Finanstilsynet) has approved a listing prospectus dated 28 June 2023 for the listing of 63,860,016 new shares on Euronext Oslo Børs. The shares will be listed on Euronext Oslo Børs on 29 June 2023.

The prospectus is enclosed with this notice (link further below). It will also be available in electronic format at the company’s web site at

https://www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/share-information/prospectuses/ .

Printed copies of the prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the office of IDEX Biometrics ASA, Dronning Eufemias gate 16, NO-0191 Oslo, Norway, telephone +47 6783 9119 or e-mail mailbox@idexbiometrics.com .

For further information about the company and the shares, please refer to the prospectus.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com



About this notice

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 28 June 2023 at 14:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‑8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and in accordance with section 5‑12 of the STA.

