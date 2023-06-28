U.S. E-motorsport Market to Reach $1,064.45 Million, by 2031 at 14.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market

Rising cloud-based service & technological advancement in e-motor sports gaming platform and ongoing modernization of digital gaming, fuel the growth of market.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “U.S. E-motorsport Market by Application (Platform, and Service), Streaming Type (Live, and On-demand), Device Type (Smart Phone, Smart TV, Desktop-Laptop-Tablets, and Gaming Console), Revenue Stream (Media Rights, Game Publisher Fee, Sponsorship, Digital Advertisement, and Tickets & Merchandise): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. According to the report, the U.S. E-motorsport industry generated $285.12 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1,064.45 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Major shift toward digital transformation, rise in cloud-based services, technological advancement in e-motor sports gaming platform and ongoing modernization of digital gaming such as augmented & virtual (AR/VR) gaming event drive heavy investment in e-motor sports in U.S. economies, fuel the growth of the market. In addition, increase in smartphones and internet penetration drives the growth of the U.S. E-motorsport market. However, lack of standardization in online gaming event and digital threats such as gambling may restrict the U.S. E-motorsport market growth. Furthermore, increase in number of e-sport tournament & event with huge prize for winners and runner-up team along with long term investment opportunity in the digital sports event in U.S., is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The COVID-19 impact prompted every company and business to shift their business operations toward a remote work environment.

• Moreover, due to strict guidelines issued by government authorities, people were forced to be in-house. This led to more leisure time available for each individual and gave rise to wide adoption of esports to spend quality time. Further, it has affected positively on the adoption of e-motor sports in different countries including U.S. in addition, this factor also created the demand for advanced technology such as IoT, AI, and virtual reality (AR/VR) across the U.S. which is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

The platform segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the platform segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the U.S. E-motorsport market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The e-motor sports platform provides full proof programed software and gaming console for e-motorsports tournament & matches, also increase in demand of online sport, drive the growth of the market. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031, as these service segment provides various services such as managed service, professional service and training and maintenance for the U.S. E-motorsport.

The on-demand segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on streaming type, the on-demand segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the U.S. E-motorsport market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing numerous benefits provided by this segment such as high quality of gaming, ease to customize as per the requirement of players and high security of gaming ID, and others. However, the live segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in adoption of real-time streaming of e-motor sports due to its cost-effective and easy to broadcast operation.

The smart phone segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on device type, the smart phone segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the U.S. E-motorsport market revenue, as smartphones have a wide range of connectivity features for enabling mobile gaming online, including infrared, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 3G. These technologies facilitate wireless multiplayer games with two or more players. However, the smart TV segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Smart TVs offer large screen for the gamer, which provides nice view for e-motor sports tournament. In addition, key players in the TV manufacturing are taking initiative in manufacturing of gaming specified television sets, which will boost the U.S. E-motorsport market.

Sponsorship segment to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on revenue stream, the sponsorship segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the U.S. E-motorsport market revenue. Sponsorship provides an opportunity to create publicity in the news media and publicity opportunities of sponsorship can produce major awareness shifts. However, the digital advertisement segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.0% from 2022 to 2031, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to offer advantages such as low cost of marketing and huge return on investment.

Leading Market Players: -

• AMR GP Limited

• Competition Company GMBH

• Formula One World Championship Limited

• IRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, LLC.

• Logitech

• McLaren Group

• Motorsport Games

• Red Bull Racing Ltd

• Team Redline

• Veloce Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the U.S. E-motorsport market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

