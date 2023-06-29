Industry Analysis: Engineered Stone Market, Ferrite Cores Market and Scandium Metal Market forecasted from 2023-2030

Industry Analysis and market Trends: Engineered Stone, Ferrite Cores and Scandium Metal Market forecasted from 2023-2030

The Engineered Stone Market is expected to grow from USD 18.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 31.20 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period.

The two main types of engineered stone are:

• Solid surface and

• Engineered quartz stone.

Solid surface is made of acrylic resin and aluminum trihydrate, while engineered quartz stone consists of quartz particles and resin. It is preferred due to its durability, easy maintenance, and seamless appearance. It is commonly used for countertops, sinks, and bathtubs. On the other hand, engineered quartz stone is popular due to its strength, scratch resistance, and non-porous nature. It is used in both commercial and residential applications for countertops, flooring, and cladding.

The most common application of engineered stone is in kitchen countertops, where it is admired for its elegance and scratch-resistant surface. It is also used in facades, flooring, and bathroom fixtures due to its ability to mimic the look of natural stone while providing better durability. In other applications, such as retail countertops, it is being used for its potential to display vibrant designs and patterns.

In terms of market share percentage valuation, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share due to the increasing demand for engineered stone in countries like China and India. North America and Europe are also expected to have a significant market share in the global Engineered Stone market due to the growing construction industry and increasing preference for sustainable building materials. However, the report suggests that the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are also expected to witness steady growth in the Engineered Stone market due to the increasing demand in the construction industry and increasing awareness about the benefits of using engineered stone in construction applications.

The market is dominated by a few major players such as:

• Cosentino Group,

• Caesarstone,

• Hanwha L&C, Compac, and

• Vicostone.

In terms of revenue

• Cosentino Group leads the market with sales of around $1.1 billion in 2020.

• Caesarstone follows closely with sales of around $450 million in 2020.

• Hanwha L&C had revenues of approximately $400 million in 2020,

• Compac and Vicostone reported sales of around $220 million and $180 million, respectively.

The Ferrite Cores Market is expected to grow from USD 1.70 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.20% during the forecast period.These cores are used extensively in inductors, transformers, and chokes, and are widely adopted in automotive, telecommunications, medical, and consumer electronics sectors.

One of the most commonly used types is the Nickel-Zinc Ferrite Core, which is made of sintered nickel, zinc, and iron oxide powder. These cores offer high frequency, stability, and low losses, making them ideal for applications that require stable inductance over a wide temperature range. Another type of ferrite core is the Manganese-Zinc Ferrite Core, made of sintered manganese, zinc, and iron oxide powder. These cores are highly efficient and have excellent permeability, making them suitable for high-frequency applications such as power supplies and transformers. Other types of ferrite cores include Iron Powder Ferrite Cores, Sendust Cores, and High-Flux Cores, each with their unique properties and applications.

Ferrite cores are widely used in various applications such as consumer electronics, household appliances, communication, new energy industry, automotive, and others. In consumer electronics, ferrite cores are used in power supplies, audio systems, and televisions to suppress electromagnetic interference. In household appliances, they play a crucial role in reducing electromagnetic interference and enhancing the efficiency of power supplies. In the communication industry, ferrite cores are used in antennas, power lines, and base stations to prevent signal distortion and loss.

In terms of market share percentage valuation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant share of the global Ferrite Cores market, accounting for nearly 50% of the overall market share. Other regions like North America and Europe are also anticipated to witness steady growth in the Ferrite Cores market owing to the increasing demand for power transmission and distribution systems, automotive electronics and various electronic components.

Some of the leading companies operating in the ferrite cores market include:

• TDK,

• DMEGC,

• MAGNETICS,

• TDG,

• Acme Electronics,

• FERROXCUBE,

• Nanjing New Conda

• Haining Lianfeng Magnet,

• JPMF,

• KaiYuan Magnetism,

• Samwha Electronics,

• Fenghua,

The sales revenue are as follows:

• DK Corporation is a leading company in the ferrite cores market that provides ferrite cores for power and RF applications, inductors, and chokes. TDK's sales revenue in 2020 was $12.9 billion.

• Another key player in the market, DMEGC, provides a wide range of products, including soft ferrite cores, power transformers, and high-voltage transformers. DMEGC's sales revenue in 2020 was $953 million.

• Similarly, MAGNETICS is a leading manufacturer of magnetic components, including ferrite cores, inductors, transformers, and chokes. MAGNETICS' sales revenue in 2020 was $1.3 billion.

The Scandium Metal Market is expected to grow from USD 92.00 Million in 2022 to USD 203.40 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.01% during the forecast period.

There are different types of Scandium Metal available in the market that are used for different purposes.

• One of the types is Scandium Oxide 99.99%, which is used in the production of high-performance alloys and ceramics.

• Another type is Scandium Oxide 99.999%, which is used in the production of superconductors and laser crystals.

Scandium Oxide 99.9995% is used in the aviation industry for the production of high-quality materials and alloys. Scandium Metal Ingot is used in the production of high-performance alloys and aerospace industry.

Scandium metal finds application in various fields such as Aluminum-Scandium alloys, High-Intensity Metal Halide Lamps, Lasers, and Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs). Aluminum-Scandium alloys are extensively used in aerospace, transportation, and sports equipment as they have lightweight and improved corrosion resistance. High-Intensity Metal Halide Lamps incorporate scandium iodide in their composition, which leads to higher light output and energy efficiency. Scandium metal is also used as a dopant for lasers, which enables the emission of high-intensity light, making them useful for scientific research and medical procedures. Scandium oxide is used as an electrolyte in SOFCs.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the Scandium Metal market during the forecast period of 2021-2026, with a market valuation of around USD 30-40 million. North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to the increasing demand for Scandium Metal from various end-use industries, such as aerospace, electronics, and sports equipment. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to show moderate growth in the Scandium Metal market in the coming years. However, the market share of these regions is anticipated to remain low compared to the Asia-Pacific and North America regions.

Some of the key players operating in the market includes:

• Rusal, Stanford Materials Corp.,

• Metallica Minerals, Platina Resources Ltd.,

• Scandium International Mining Corp.,

• DNI Metals Inc.,

• Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM),

• MCC,

• CODOS,

• Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.,

• Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM),

• Rongjiayu Technology, among others.

Sales revenue figures (in USD millions) for a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

• - Rusal: 9,547 (2019)

• - Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM): 5,179 (2019)

• - Scandium International Mining Corp.: 0.33 (2019)

• - DNI Metals Inc.: 0.02 (2019)

