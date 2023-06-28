Priority Metrics Group Offers Private Equity Market Research To Drive Informed Investment Decisions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Priority metrics group offers market opportunity assessments that can vary in scope and scale. The top-tier appraisal helps clients make quick and informed decisions to reduce their time to market.
Priority Metrics Group (PMG), a leading B2B marketing research and consulting firm, is pleased to announce its comprehensive private equity market research services. With proven tactics in delivering actionable insights, the company equips private equity firms with the necessary tools to make informed investment decisions and drive revenue growth.
Private equity firms increasingly recognize the significance of rigorous market research during the pre-deal due diligence and post-deal revenue growth phases. PMG understands the critical role that a detailed understanding of the market landscape, growth potential, and competitive position plays in valuing target companies. The firm is a vital partner in the due diligence process by providing systematic data gathering, insightful analysis, and high-value execution.
Commercial Due Diligence (CDD) often remains undervalued during the acquisition evaluation phase. However, a well-executed CDD process can uncover issues that directly impact price negotiations, mitigating overpayment risk. PMG's expertise in CDD allows private equity firms to identify factors such as at-risk volume from major customers, competitors' investments in game-changing technology, limited product differentiation, declining competitive position, potential regulatory changes, and offshore competition.
Once private equity clients acquire new businesses, PMG assists them in identifying, prioritizing, and capturing market growth opportunities. The market research firm delivers valuable insights aimed at maximizing their growth potential. It obtains these insights through primary and secondary data collection methods. The process includes information on market size and growth, relative profitability, threats to profitability, growth factors, profiles of potential competitors, and key customers. However, assessments can vary in scope and scale, enabling clients to make informed decisions promptly or pursue optimal markets based on capabilities and strategic direction.
"I have been a C-Suite exec in aviation-related acquisitions, turnarounds, and consolidations for over 25 years, and your Voice of Customer analysis for ACL Airshop was the best I've ever seen," says Steve Townes, CEO of ACL Airshop, Private Equity Owned Platform Company. "Excellent value for the money and beneficial actionable recommendations going forward."
PMG's comprehensive research services cover opportunity assessment, market assessment, brand awareness, mergers and acquisition research, customer insight, identification of revenue growth opportunities, and evaluation of competitive cost positions.
Since its establishment in 1993, Priority Metrics Group has excelled in providing practical and tailored solutions for B2B market research, strategy development, customer satisfaction research, new product innovation, and marketing due diligence. PMG's team of experienced professionals possesses extensive skills and knowledge in corporate strategy consulting, ensuring the delivery of insightful and actionable market intelligence.
PMG distinguishes itself from conventional research firms by delivering more than just raw data. With a team experienced in corporate consulting, the company provides customized research reports that address specific questions, allowing businesses to create winning strategies.
Since its establishment in 1993, Priority Metrics Group has excelled in providing practical and tailored solutions for B2B market research, strategy development, customer satisfaction research, new product innovation, and marketing due diligence. PMG's team of experienced professionals possesses extensive skills and knowledge in corporate strategy consulting, ensuring the delivery of insightful and actionable market intelligence.
PMG distinguishes itself from conventional research firms by delivering more than just raw data. With a team experienced in corporate consulting, the company provides customized research reports that address specific questions, allowing businesses to create winning strategies.
