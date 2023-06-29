Market Analysis (2023-2030): Polysiloxane Resin Market, Peelable Coating Market, High Temperature Superconductor Market

Industry Analysis and Market Trends: Polysiloxane Resin Market, Peelable Coating Market, High Temperature Superconductor Market forecasted from 2023-2030.

The global market for Polysiloxane Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The market is anticipated to reach USD 1.50 million by 2030, owing to increasing demand for weather-resistant coatings, automotive coatings, and high-performance industrial coatings. Polysiloxane resin is a type of silicone-based polymer that offers various benefits such as high thermal stability, weather resistance, electrical insulation, and high-temperature resistance.

There are different types of polysiloxane resin available in the market, each one with its unique properties.

• methyl polysiloxane resin, which has good water repellent properties and is used in coatings for building materials, electronic components, and automotive coatings.

• methylphenyl polysiloxane resin, which has high-temperature resistance and is used in heat-resistant coatings, adhesives, and electrical insulation.

Polysiloxane resin is extensively used in a wide range of applications. One of the major applications of polysiloxane resin is in paints and coatings. It offers excellent weather and chemical resistance, durability, and anti-graffiti properties to the coatings. It is also used as adhesives and sealants, where it provides strong and long-lasting adhesion to a variety of substrates. In silicone plastics, polysiloxane resin is used to enhance the elasticity, toughness, and heat resistance of the materials. The resin is used in other applications such as inks, cosmetics, and biomedical materials.

In terms of market share percentage valuation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share due to its dominant position in the industry. The report estimates that the Asia Pacific Polysiloxane Resin market share will be around 50% of the global market by 2025.

The North American and European regions are expected to hold a market share of around 25% each during the same period. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East are expected to witness moderate growth in the Polysiloxane Resin market, but their market share percentage is projected to be relatively small.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market include

• Dow,

• Wacker Chemie,

• Evonik,

• Shin-Etsu Chemical,

• Kaneka,

• Elkem,

• Momentive,

• BRB BV, and

• Zhejiang Runhe.

Dow had sales revenue of $42.9 billion in 2020,

Wacker Chemie had sales revenue of €4.69 billion ($5.56 billion) in the same year.

The Peelable Coating Market is expected to grow from USD 170.00 Million in 2022 to USD 302.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period.Peelable coatings refer to temporary coatings that are applied to various surfaces to protect them from damage and can be peeled off easily when no longer needed.

There are several types of peelable coatings available in the market, including:

• solvent-based,

• water-based, and

• hot-melt.

Solvent-based peelable coatings are highly versatile and can be used on various surfaces such as metals, plastics, and ceramics. Water-based peelable coatings are eco-friendly and emit low levels of VOCs. Hot-melt peelable coatings have a fast curing time and provide excellent adhesion to a wide range of substrates.

Peelable coatings find their application in various industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, shipbuilding, and construction. In Aerospace and Defense, peelable coatings are used to protect the surfaces of expensive and delicate parts during transportation and assembly. In the automotive industry, peelable coatings are applied to unpainted surfaces of car bodies to protect them during manufacturing and transportation. In shipbuilding, peelable coatings are used to protect the surfaces of critical equipment during the construction process. In construction, peelable coatings are applied on the surfaces of glass, metal, and other delicate materials to protect them from scratches and damage.

• North America is expected to dominate the Peelable Coating market with a market share of around 35% by 2026.

• Europe and Asia Pacific are also expected to hold significant shares in the market during the forecast period.

• The market share of Peelable Coating in Europe is projected to be around 30% while Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth with a market share of around 25%. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to experience moderate growth in the Peelable Coating market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include:

• Wacker Chemie AG,

• Sherwin-Williams Company,

• PPG Industries Inc.,

• Kraton Corporation,

• AkzoNobel N.V.,

• General Chemicals Co. Ltd,

• HS Protect Inc.,

• P1 Coatings LLC,

• Cal-West Specialty Coatings Inc.,

• Evans Coatings Ltd,

• Covestro AG

In terms of revenue:

• Sherwin-Williams Company reported $18.4 billion in sales revenue in 2020, while PPG Industries Inc. reported $13.8 billion.

• Covestro AG reported €10.7 billion in revenue in 2020.

The global High Temperature Superconductor (HTS) market is set to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), owing to the increasing demand for HTS in various applications, including MRI machines, power generation equipment, and smart grids.

There are two types of HTS, 1G HTS (First Generation HTS) and 2G HTS (Second Generation HTS):

• 1G HTS are made up of Yttrium Barium Copper Oxide (YBCO) material,

• 2G HTS include a second layer made of a thin metal coating.

The 2G HTS is more cost-effective and easier to manufacture than 1G HTS. The 2G HTS wires could carry more current than copper wires of the same size, using up to 30% less space and over 70% less weight, enabling even more space-efficient and lighter electrical machines to be developed.

HTS is used in generators, transformers, and power transmission lines, which improve the efficiency of power systems. In medical equipment, HTS is used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines, X-ray machines, and accelerators for cancer treatment. In industrial equipment, HTS is used in motors, bearings, and magnetic levitation trains. HTS also has potential applications in energy-efficient transportation and quantum computing.

The market share of the High Temperature Superconductor market is expected to be highest in the Asia-Pacific region, with a projected value of around USD 400 million by 2025. North America and Europe are expected to have a market share of around USD 200 million each by the same year. Other regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the market include:

• American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC),

• Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.,

• Bruker Corporation, Fujikura Ltd.,

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.,

• SuNam,

• Shanghai Superconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (SHSC),

• Innost, THEVA, and

In terms of sales revenue:

• AMSC reported $49.6 million in Q4 2020, while

• Sumitomo recorded $847.1 million in the first half of 2020.

• Additionally, Fujikura reported $3 billion in revenue in FY 2020.

