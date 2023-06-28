Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market Growth & Demand to be Worth USD 2.80 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The elevating incidence rate of lifestyle disease is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global catheter stabilization securement device market size was USD 1.35 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the catheter stabilization/securement device market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and cost benefits associated with securement devices.

Surgery performed through a small incision rather than a wide opening is known as Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS). A surgeon employs a variety of procedures to do an operation with the least amount of bodily harm. 15 million individuals between the ages of 30 and 69 die each year from Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), with more than 85% of these deaths taking place in low- and middle-income nations. Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) (17.9 million), cancer (9.0 million), respiratory issues (3.9 million), and diabetes (1.1 million) are the leading causes of death across the globe. In America, at least one chronic disease has been identified in about half of the population, and this number is expected to rise. Surgical techniques are frequently used to treat a number of chronic conditions. The benefits of MIS procedures, which include smaller incisions, a lower risk of infection, less damage to tissues, and a speedier recovery time, is driving revenue growth of this market.

Failure to adequately lubricate a catheter can result in infection and bleeding due to friction between the catheter and the urethral walls. Catheters made of low-quality materials could restrain revenue growth of the market during the forecast period in addition to generating allergic reactions and illnesses such as kidney damage, blood in the urine, bladder stones, harm to the urethra, and septicemia. This factor could restrain revenue growth of the market.

Key Highlights from the Report

The urinary catheters securement device segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Market participants strategic activities are the key growth drivers in this sector. CATHETRIX, a pioneer in the creation of urinary (Foley) smart catheter fixations, had showcased their innovative catheter stabilizer for preventing UTIs and unintended Foley catheter extractions on November 9 at MEDICA 2021, which was held in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 15 to 18, 2021. Increased frequency of chronic renal diseases that demand kidney transplants and other surgical procedures is another factor driving revenue growth of the segment. In addition, over 37 million Americans, or more than 1 in 7, have chronic renal disease (CKD). Chronic kidney disease is more prevalent in Americans with diabetes or hypertension, the two primary causes of kidney failure. Approximately one-third of diabetics and one-fifth of hypertensives already have some form of renal disease.

The cardiovascular procedures segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. A cardiac catheterization procedure is performed to evaluate the health of the heart. A catheter is a thin, hollow tube that is inserted into a major blood artery leading to the heart. A cardiac catheterization can identify how well the heart is performing, identify any problems, and assist artery-clearing procedures. Moreover, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death across the globe. By 2020, it was expected that CVDs would account for 32% of all global mortality, with an estimated 17.9 million deaths.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in 202 Increasing elderly population, rising lifestyle-related disease, increasing healthcare expenses, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are all driving the European market for catheter stabilization devices.

Number of operations involving a catheter used in emergency rooms and hospitals is one such variable. Therefore, reliability and safety of catheters are more crucial than ever. Increasing interest in less invasive medical treatments in Europe should drive market growth throughout the forecast period. Moreover, on 2 February 2023, Abbott announced two approvals for its expanding portfolio of electrophysiological devices on the global market.

A flexible tip and contact force sensing have been implemented into the company's TactiFlexTM Ablation Catheter, Sensor EnabledTM, making it the first and only ablation catheter of its kind to receive CE Mark1 for the treatment of irregular cardiac rhythms such as Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). Recently, the FDA approved Abbott's FlexAbilityTM Ablation Catheter, Sensor EnabledTM for use in treating patients with a more extensive variety of cardiac conditions (FDA).

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global catheter stabilization/securement device market on the basis of Product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

Arterial Securement Devices

Urinary Catheters Securement Devices

Peripheral Securement Devices

Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Respiratory Procedures

Cardiovascular Procedures

General Surgery

Gastric and Oropharyngeal Procedures

Radiology

Urological Procedures

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Home-care Settings

Emergency Clinic

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are: 3M, B. Braun SE, Baxter, BD, Convatec Group PLC, Medline Industries, Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, TRACTUS Vascular, and Cathetrix

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

